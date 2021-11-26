Which faction should players join in New World?

Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World features a very intricate guild mechanic called the Faction System, which plays a big role in how players experience the PvP aspect of the game.

There are primarily three factions in New World: Marauders, Covenant, and Syndicate, and picking one will have a significant impact on gameplay in the later stages and at higher levels of the MMORPG.

New World @playnewworld Factions are powerful organizations locked in the struggle to control Aeternum!! Which side did you choose? Factions are powerful organizations locked in the struggle to control Aeternum!! Which side did you choose? https://t.co/XAT8lNJRS1

Hence, it might get a bit confusing for players new to Amazon’s IP to pick a faction, when the main narrative finally prompts them to choose one very early on. It’s advisable that players not pick a faction arbitrarily and put in some thought before making their pick, even if they are playing solo or with a small group of friends.

Today’s article will give a brief introduction to the New World factions and talk about some of the things that players need to keep in mind before finally picking one.

New World Faction guide: What are the three factions?

New World @playnewworld Aeternum will call upon you to pick a side. Take this Faction quiz to find out if your place is with the Marauders, the Syndicate, or the Covenant. ➡ bit.ly/NewWorldFactio… Aeternum will call upon you to pick a side. Take this Faction quiz to find out if your place is with the Marauders, the Syndicate, or the Covenant. ➡ bit.ly/NewWorldFactio… https://t.co/qlW45LihTs

It’s important to note here that the ideologies of the particular factions have no impact on gameplay. While faction rewards and faction-specific items may vary a bit, the overall gameplay and narrative progression is not influenced by the individual faction ideologies in any way.

#1. Marauders

The Marauders are the warring clan in New World’s Aeternum, who use ruthless military force to strength to obtain freedom. They profess the ideology of “muscle-over-mind” and can be great for those players who adhere to this philosophy.

#2. Syndicate

The Syndicates are a secretive organization that use guile, strategems, and intellect to pull the strings behind the scenes in New World. They are the exact opposite of the Marauders in nature and temperament.

#3. Covenant

The Covenant is the religious faction in the MMORPG. They are the fanatical order who strives to cleanse the land of all impurities and purge the heretics to restore their very own brand of justice.

How to pick the right faction in New World?

The option to pick a faction in New World comes quite early on into the narrative, right after the player does a few main quests and reaches somewhere around level 11.

After completing some of the introductory quests, the game will automatically prompt the players to pick a faction out of the three. So before making their choice it’s important that players keep in mind the following points:

#1. When playing in a group always pick the same faction

When it comes to the PvP aspect of the game, which is Faction Wars, players will need to face off against the attacking or the rival faction when it comes to territory defense.

For example, if the player is trying to defend Everfall as a Marauder from the attacking Syndicate faction who wants to take over the territory, then their friends can only participate in the PvP event if they are in the same faction and company.

Hence, for players who are looking forward to the PvP side of New World the most, it’s important that they join the same faction as the rest of their friends.

#2. Joining the ruling faction can be beneficial, but be careful

Each New World server has a ruling faction, in which the players of that particular guild have control of the majority of the territories on the map.

While it can be beneficial to join the ruling guild to get certain perks like reduced house taxes, reduced trading and crafting taxes, and reduced Azoth cost for fast travel, it might not always be the most ideal choice.

It can be the perfect pick for those players who just want to enjoy the PvE and dungeon crawling that New World has to offer, however, for those looking for more PvP encounters it’s advisable to not pick the ruling faction of the server.

The ruling faction usually has the most number of players in that particular server, this means that those who like to keep their PvP flag on will find fewer players from other factions outside the towns.

Secondly, and more importantly, the player and his/her company have a much lower chance of getting picked for factions wars if the guild is already saturated with high-level players with late-game builds and items.

Hence, for players looking for a better PvP experience in New World, it’s important to pick the underdog faction.

#3. Look for companies that are hiring

This tip is more for solo players who want to enjoy all the PvP features that New World has to offer; so when picking a faction choose the one that the hiring company is from.

Companies play a big role in faction wars, especially when it comes to donations, and being chosen to either attack a settlement or defend one from other factions.

Image via New World

#4. Players will be able to change factions every 120 days

New World provides players with a quality-of-life feature when it comes to factions. If someone made a mistake by choosing the wrong faction in the MMORG, then they will be able to change it exactly after 120 days from the last pick.

Hence, if a player wants to be on the side of a ruling faction to benefit from the settlement perks, then all they have to do is wait for 4 months, and they then will be able to switch to the faction of their choice.

