New World servers under maintenance: How to check if the game's servers are down?

Since its official and worldwide release in September 2021, New World’s servers have gone through a series of maintenance, patches, and downtimes, as Amazon Games looks to eliminate an extensive list of bugs and exploits over time.

New World’s servers have not been entirely stable from the moment of its launch. Massive queue timings were among the biggest offenders, followed by bugs, gold exploits, hacks, and “bots.”

Downtime will take approximately 4 hours. #NWSTATUS UPDATE] We will be hosting downtime November 18 at 5 AM PT [8 AM ET/ 2 PM CET].Downtime will take approximately 4 hours. forums.newworld.com/t/downtime-nov… [#NWSTATUS UPDATE] We will be hosting downtime November 18 at 5 AM PT [8 AM ET/ 2 PM CET]. Downtime will take approximately 4 hours. forums.newworld.com/t/downtime-nov…

However, Amazon has done a great job in fixing most of the issues plaguing New World since day 1. While there is still a lot more to get right in the game, occasional patches and server maintenance schedules will help make the MMORPG significantly more stable in the near future.

Today’s article will deal with how players can keep track of New World servers and be aware of downtimes, especially during maintenance, or if the game’s server crash.

New World server maintenance and how to check downtime

New World servers go through copious amounts of maintenance and patch updates. Moreover, the developers are already planning to introduce the Void Gauntlets from the public test server and provide additional bug fixes for many issues in the game.

As New World servers continue to oscillate between online and offline status, players must keep track of when they can play the game and when they need to wait it out until Amazon Games patch in their updates.

One simple way for players to check if the New World servers are active or down is by visiting the official server status page. Amazon keeps it updated every time they take the servers down for a particular region, and players will be able to check connectivity issues with the game.

Often when it comes to multipliers titles, it’s the ISP that causes the issue with connectivity. By being able to check the status for each region, players will be able to determine what the source of their connectivity issue really is.

