How to participate in Outpost Rush in New World

Outpost Rush is a game mode for PvP that has had some issues in New World, but players can finally return to the smaller scale mode in the latest patch. Anyone looking for more personal combat outside of the faction wars will feel right at home in Outpost Rush.

The game mode itself has been around for a while in New World, and players had tested it out before. However, it is no longer available as Amazon Game Studios attempted to improve the PvP experience. That left the smaller scale scene primarily blank, but that changes in New World from now on with the latest changes, and now players can jump back in.

Joining an Outpost Rush game in New World

Before players attempt to join Outpost Rush, the level requirement needs to be taken into account. Anyone under level 60 will have to sit this one out, but that gives them more time to grind and practice the game before jumping into the PvP game mode.

For those at level 60 in New World, Outpost Rush provides another way to battle, and the process of playing is simple. First, players need to decide whether they want to play in a group or solo. If they choose to play in a group, the limit is 5, so select those teammates wisely. Solo players that decide to join will automatically be thrown into a group as the match begins.

To queue for an Outpost Rush match, players in New World need to head over to any settlement or outpost that they can find. In those areas, there will be a dedicated Outpost Rush NPC that can be spoken to. When they are prompted, the option to play as a solo player or group will appear.

Take on smaller teams in Outpost Rush (Image via Amazon Games Studios)

What is Outpost Rush in New World

Simply put, Outpost Rush is a smaller-scale PvP mode in New World that lets players take a breather from the faction war. The matches are 20v20 players, which allows for more time to focus on personal combat.

Hidden sources of Azoth can be found around the area as players fight, but that's not the primary objective. Instead, players need to fight for control over strongholds and points of interest to gain the upper hand. Of course, New World players will need all their skills to come out on top of this fast-paced PvP game mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar