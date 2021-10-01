How to get an Azoth Staff in New World

The Azoth Staff has quickly become one of the most necessary items for players in New World.
The last tool in your character tab will be missing for a little while in New World. That slot belongs to the Azoth Staff. You will find out just how valuable the Azoth Staff is once you obtain it.
There's nothing too crazy that you need to do to get this item in New World. It will just take a bit of grinding and patience. That is because you'll have to complete the main storyline of The Hermit.
The method to get the Azoth Staff in New World
The main storyline begins at Fisherman's Bend. This location is near the Hermit's Shrine, just west of Windsward. When you are at level 12, you can speak with the Hermit to begin the quests.
The Hermit's real name is Yonas Alazar, and he has 13 quests to give:
- The Old Man Who Cried Corruption
- Old Stone Remembers
- A Lost Cause
- The Last Soulwarden
- New Initiate, Old Order
- The First Component
- The Living Seed
- Argent and Aether
- Forge Your Azoth Staff
- Into the Breaches
- Destiny Unearthed
- The Ritual
- Allies for the New Order
These missions send you all over the island of Aeternum in New World. You'll discover areas, defeat plenty of enemies, and craft some of the top weapons and gear in the game.
Eventually, the Hermit will send you to the Shattered Obelisk in the Everfall Territory. This is where you will create your Azoth Staff. This is part of the questline, so you likely won't miss it.
Once you have your Azoth Staff, you will be able to complete Breaches and Corrupted Portals, along with accessing New World expeditions. Think of these as the dungeons or raids of the game.
They reward New World players with super valuable gear if they are successfully completed. Just be sure you have a few other players on your side when you want to take one on, because they are quite difficult.