How to get an Azoth Staff in New World

The Azoth Staff has quickly become one of the most necessary items for players in New World.

The last tool in your character tab will be missing for a little while in New World. That slot belongs to the Azoth Staff. You will find out just how valuable the Azoth Staff is once you obtain it.

There's nothing too crazy that you need to do to get this item in New World. It will just take a bit of grinding and patience. That is because you'll have to complete the main storyline of The Hermit.

The method to get the Azoth Staff in New World

The Shattered Obelisk in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

The main storyline begins at Fisherman's Bend. This location is near the Hermit's Shrine, just west of Windsward. When you are at level 12, you can speak with the Hermit to begin the quests.

The Hermit's real name is Yonas Alazar, and he has 13 quests to give:

The Old Man Who Cried Corruption

Old Stone Remembers

A Lost Cause

The Last Soulwarden

New Initiate, Old Order

The First Component

The Living Seed

Argent and Aether

Forge Your Azoth Staff

Into the Breaches

Destiny Unearthed

The Ritual

Allies for the New Order

These missions send you all over the island of Aeternum in New World. You'll discover areas, defeat plenty of enemies, and craft some of the top weapons and gear in the game.

Eventually, the Hermit will send you to the Shattered Obelisk in the Everfall Territory. This is where you will create your Azoth Staff. This is part of the questline, so you likely won't miss it.

Once you have your Azoth Staff, you will be able to complete Breaches and Corrupted Portals, along with accessing New World expeditions. Think of these as the dungeons or raids of the game.

They reward New World players with super valuable gear if they are successfully completed. Just be sure you have a few other players on your side when you want to take one on, because they are quite difficult.

