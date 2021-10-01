How to find Petrified Wood in New World

Petrified Wood is an extremely rare resource gathered from trees in Amazon Games' New World.

The island of Aeternum is full of resources for players to gather. There are so many ways to obtain items for crafting, and it is refreshing to see a unique resource such as Petrified Wood.

Players don't need to look hard to find Petrified Wood. It can be collected from any tree within New World. It can be a young, mature, or even dead tree. Players just need a bit of luck.

How to gather Petrified Wood in New World

A player in a New World forest. (Image via Amazon Games)

Petrified Wood will remain a rare resource in New World. Any tree can provide it, however, there is probability involved here. A roll takes place with a lot of luck factored into its results.

Players must harvest any and every tree they come across with an ax. Eventually, they'll have to be granted some Petrified Wood. If players want to speed that up a little bit, they'll want to improve their Logging skill and use Logging Luck gear.

The more players use their Logging skill, the more it will increase. A higher Logging skill means a better chance of acquiring Petrified Wood.

Apart from that, Logging Luck Charms scale Gear Score and are applied while crafting. Overall, it will increase the chance of finding rare items, such as Petrified Wood, anywhere from 2 to 9.3 percent. Players are recommended to use the Starmetla Lumberjack Charm on an Iron Logging Ax.

How to use Petrified Wood in New World

A fire staff in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

Some extremely powerful New World weapons and items have Petrified Wood as one of their ingredients. It is no wonder why this resource drops at an incredibly low rate.

The following are the currently known recipes that require Petrified Wood:

Venerable Recurve Bow

Sparklight Staff

Adept Cryomancer's Gauntlet

Breach Hunter's Fire Staff

Arctic Dusk Gauntlet

These can be crafted at the various Workshops found throughout Aeternum. Just gather all the ingredients and select the item to craft from the menu.

