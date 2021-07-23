Where to find Saltpeter in New World

New World is finally in the hands of so many different players, and all of them are beginning to figure out that Saltpeter can be difficult to find yet is necessary for the extensive crafting in the game.

Sooner or later, many players will need to find the rare Saltpeter resource for their own needs.

Although Saltpeter in New World can be tough to find when compared to other materials, players likely have already encountered some on the map without being aware.

It's a resource that can be found on the ground and can be identified by the white patterns it has on rocks. However, it's not abundantly found on any given rock.

Saltpeter tends to appear in caves, where players can search for the rocks it appears on. One aspect of farming that makes it difficult is visibility. Players just need to be aware of what they are looking for when they search for Saltpeter; it can be easy to miss when exploring.

As a starting point to find Saltpeter, players can head to the Torrentdawn Caves, which is found near the starting area. Those caves, like other burrows down the line, will give players a good foothold on some Saltpeter farming with enough time.

What is Saltpeter used for in New World

There is a reason New World players are clamoring for Saltpeter in the game already, and it's because this resource is important and hard to farm. Most players will eventually need it for their own crafting endeavors.

Saltpeter itself is used to make Gunpowder, which is an integral aspect of any bullet based weapons found in New World. Weapons such as the musket will require players to use bullets, but those are also hard to come by in this world.

That means they need to be crafted in order for Muskets to be of any use.

Well, crafting bullets requires Gunpowder, and Gunpowder requires players to have a good amount of Saltpeter at their disposal. As they increase their rank in a given crafting branch, their creations will become more efficient and Saltpeter will be used more sparingly.

But in the early game of New World, musket players will need all of the Saltpeter they can get.

Players must keep an eye out for caves around New World and pay attention to white designs found on the rocks.

