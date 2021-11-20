5 best New World weapon combos for players to equip

Amazon's New World has managed to build an ardent player base in a short amount of time. Being praised for its gorgeous graphics and immersive quality, players are spending countless hours on the island of Aeternum in New World. Gather resources, craft weapons, and fight with environmental factors and other players to establish dominance.

One of the most exciting things about New World is the freedom for the players to choose their weapon combinations. This has given rise to interesting builds and power capabilities for the players to tinker with.

This article lists out the best combination of weapons in New World to suit particular playing styles.

The best weapon combos to wreak havoc in New World's Aeternum

5) Sword and Shield and Life Staff

The primary attribute here is that of strength and provides a tanky build. A player can either focus on the Swordmaster skill tree or build with Defender abilities, whichever fits their particular playstyle. The Defender skill tree provides passive buffs and crowd management abilities.

With this build, the general focus is on absorbing damage and then dealing it back. Life Staff in New World provides healing and helps in sustaining amidst battles. The weapon masteries for Life Staff and the Sword should be done as shown in the picture.

Weapon Mastery for Life Staff in New World (Image via KaidGames2)

Weapon Mastery for Sword (Image via KaidGames2)

For attribute priorities, a New World player, in the beginning, should try and have about 150 points in focus. Later, as they progress, add on to Constitution to maintain a 5:3 ratio. Players are advised to don heavy armor for this build. This weapon combo does not deal much damage but creates an unkillable tank that can survive and help out teammates.

Attribute Points Division (Image via KaidGames2)

4) Great Axe and Hatchet

This is the Berserker build that is great for solo players and for expeditions and PvPs. This combo deals an insane amount of DPS with high mobility and crowd control abilities in New World. The Great Axe is a great cleave ability and provides a wide amount of damage to multiple enemies. This allows the players to brawl to the fullest in New World.

Weapon Mastery for Hatchet (Image via NorZZa)

Hatchet is primarily chosen for its Berserk ability. Players can spam light attacks and deal a fair amount of damage. On top of this, one can even throw the Hatchet as a ranged weapon. It is advisable to invest in the Mauler skill tree for the Great Axe and the Reaper skill tree for easier movement and more damage.

Weapon Mastery for Great Axe (Image via NorZZa)

The Attribute priority to better scale this combo will be Strength and Constitution. Maximize Strength as both weapons scale with Strength points. Add at least 50 points in Constitution as it is a melee-based build. For armor, focus on light armours.

3) Hatchet and Ice Gauntlet

In New World, the Hatchet is one of the strongest weapons to have. With the raw offensive option of the Hatchet, activate the Q ability, aka activate the Berserk mode and keep attacking. Berserk provides self-healing and movement speed.

The Hatchet can also become a ranged option, which can be thrown after unlocking the ability from the weapon mastery. Use heavy armor to dodge incoming attacks. The ranged option also allows players to throw the weapon to hunt animals from a distance.

Weapon Mastery for Hatchet in New World (Image via KaidGames2)

The Q ability of Ice Gauntlet damages and slows the enemy in a short radius. The more enemies the ability hits, the higher amount of damage it deals. The R ability creates an Ice Wall and stuns players who go through it. The slowing and rooting effect of the Ice Gauntlet open up the option to kill enemies with a primary melee weapon.

The best way to use this combo in New World is to auto-attack the enemy from a distance with the Ice Gauntlet. On getting close to the enemy, switch to the Hatchet and make an infected throw before using the Berserk mode with the Feral Rush ability. If the player needs a breather, use the Ice Gauntlet to create an Ice Storm and an Ice Block.

Weapon Mastery for Ice Gauntlet in New World (Image via KaidGames2)

For this build, spend the first 200 points by putting 100 each in Intelligence and Constitution.

Attribute Points (Image via KaidGames2)

2) Rapier and Bow

This is a formidable combination for any player in New World to wield. It mixes a mobile offensive melee option with damage over time abilities. The strength of the Bow is that it allows the players to stack up debuffs while being able to move around during combat in New World. For this reason, it is advisable to invest in Dexterity.

With this combination, the best tactic for a New World player is to auto-attack with the Bow from a range while activating the poison, penetrative and rapid shot. When the enemy gets to melee range, switch to the Rapier, use Riposte, dash away, and again use the Bow.

Weapon Mastery for Bow (Image via KaidGames2)

This build enables a New World player to both engage in close quarters and long-distance fights while dealing a large amount of damage. This combination is widely used in New World for its damage output, but it requires good aim.

Weapon Mastery for Rapier (Image via KaidGames2)

Attribute Points (Image via KaidGames2)

For this combination, the attribute points should be divided between Dexterity and Constitution in a 3:1 ratio. It is all about doing a lot of damage in the skirmishes New World while trying to make up for being super squishy. For gear, use one medium chest piece and other light equipment.

1) Rapier and Fire Staff

The Fire Staff in New World is the premier weapon for dealing huge amounts of pure damage, and this combo provides the option of mobility along with that.

The best way for New World players with this build is to stay around 4 or 5 m away from the enemy and use the auto-attacks from the fire staff. Alternate between activating the Fire Ball and the Pillar of Fire and then dash into the enemy with the Burnout ability.

Weapon Mastery for Fire Staff (Image via KaidGames2)

Weapon Mastery for New World's Rapier (Image via KaidGames2)

Attribute Points (Image via KaidGames2)

Switching to the Rapier, use Riposte and use your slash and dash to move around. This combination has very high damage in all kinds of enemy encounters in New World.

Dividing the attribute points for this combo between Intelligence and Constitution is advisable in a 3:1 ratio. For gears, go for the light category.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar