How to get the Executioner KAR98K in Free Fire?

The Executioner KAR98K is the latest legendary skin that has been added to Free Fire. The megapopular title usually makes a lot of in-game changes and refreshes the content by bringing in new cosmetic items, weapon skins, and characters in the form of rewards.

Sometimes these rewards are obtainable via events or by playing lucky draw games. The lucky draw section in Free Fire is called the "Luck Royale," and the new weapon skin, the "Executioner KAR98K," has been added to the "Weapon Royale" segment of the same.

Getting the Executioner KAR98K skin in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Executioner KAR98K skin has been added to the Weapon Royale segment and will be available for the next 23 days. The end date for the Weapon Royale will be April 3rd, 2021.

To obtain this skin in Free Fire, players must ensure they have enough diamonds or Weapon Royale vouchers. Only then can they make the spins to get this exclusive legendary skin: Executioner KAR98K.

Players can follow the steps given below to get the Executioner KAR98K skin from the Weapon Royale segment.

Step 1: Users must run Free Fire and wait for the main screen to appear.

Select "Weapon Royale"

Step 2: They must navigate to the "Luck Royale" section of the game and head towards the "Weapon Royale" segment.

Tap on the desired number of spins

Step 3: Two spins will be available. One spin for 40 diamonds and 11 spins for 400 diamonds. Players can choose their desired spin and then tap on either of the options to stand a chance of winning the legendary skin.

There are several rewards present in the Weapon Royale segment than the Executioner skin, and the permanent skin is not guaranteed for every player. Players can try to acquire the skin by drawing the prize pool multiple times.

The ability of the Executioner KAR98K

The legendary and animated skin of KAR98K provides some major buffs to the weapon. Here are the attributes of the skin once it is equipped to KAR98K:

Increases the range significantly

Doubles the armor penetration of bullets

Decreases the movement speed

