How to get Fighting Knife in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake, the latest survival-horror title from Capcom, is arguably one of the best titles in the RE series. It is a faithful reimagining of 2005's, Resident Evil 4, albeit with a modern coat of paint and some major tweaks to the gameplay and progression system.

Much like the original, this remake features a plethora of weapons and combat tools that you will be able to unlock as you progress through the title's main story chapters. The items in this regard range from the semi-automatic handgun that you start the game with to the overpowered rocket launcher.

While the ranged weapons that Leon (the returning protagonist from Resident Evil 2) has at his disposal are the primary damage dealers during combat, you also get access to a few close-range melee options — such as his Fighting Knife, a great tool for close-range fights and counterattacks. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily obtain this item in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to easily obtain Fighting Knife in Resident Evil 4 remake

You get access to the Fighting Knife after you defeat Major Krauser for the second (and final) time in chapter 14. Your first encounter with this entity will happen in chapter 10, where he will engage in a knife battle with Leon. However, after you defeat Ramon Salazar and make your way out of the castle, you'll come face-to-face with Krauser once again, this time in his mutated form.

Once you defeat mutated Krauser, you get access to the Fighting Knife, which you can use for the rest of the chapters in the Resident Evil 4 remake and take with you into New Game+.

It should be noted that if you end up breaking the weapon, you can easily repair it at the merchant. You can also upgrade the Fighting Knife for additional durability and attack power, making it much more efficient in dispatching Ganados.

Much like the Combat Knife you start the game with, the Fighting Knife is a tool that you would want in your arsenal at all times. Not only does it work as a secondary melee weapon, this item also serves as a great tool to parry incoming attacks — especially grab moves and projectiles.

The Fighting Knife is also great at parrying some melee attacks — such as punches or slash moves. Much like the game's other knives, this one has a durability factor, which you need to be mindful of while using it.

Moreover, it has a few special perks that set it apart from other variants of this sharp weapon. This weapon's bonuses include allowing you to stealth kill enemies without worrying about the knife breaking easily and letting you break free from grab attacks almost instantly in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

