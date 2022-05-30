How to get fish oil in V Rising

Players have recently gotten their hands on V Rising during the early access period. During this time, players have forged their castles, started hunting for blood, and leveled up their Vampires. However, without the right ingredients, gaining power can prove to be a difficult part of the process. Crafting items can also be a bit challenging if players don't know where to look.

Fish oil is one of the ingredients that players may need for their gear but have probably never seen out in the wild. The good news is that players can go about gaining fish oil in a few ways. By completing any of the following strategies, players can ensure that they have enough fish oil on hand to last them a long time.

How players can get fish oil in V Rising

As its name suggests, fish oil will come from fish in V Rising. However, some players have never discovered the art of fishing in-game. Luckily, crafting a fishing rod and getting started is easy. While it is not mandatory to have a fishing rod, it is recommended to have one, as it makes the process of collecting fish oil in-game a lot more efficient.

Farming for fish oil in V Rising

The first and most straightforward method of obtaining fish oil in V Rising is simply killing enemies and getting it as a drop. For players, this means killing the humans they encounter and opening chests and other locations they keep their loot hidden away in. By doing this, players will have a chance to find vials of fish oil. While this method does work, it can take a lot of time and energy to do so.

The most effective spot for this is in the Mosswick Village. It can be located at the southwestern corner of the Dunley Farmlands. In this spot, players will notice that there are barrels containing fish. These can subsequently be broken down into fish oil. In addition, players can kill the enemies here in hopes of locating some additional fish oil in the process.

Fishing for fish oil in V Rising

Another method of finding fish oil in-game is by crafting a fishing pole. This can be done at the woodworking bench located inside the castle. To craft one, players should bring copper ingots, planks, and coarse threads to the table.

Once crafted, players simply need to equip the fishing pole and use it in the golden areas of the water. Once the player sees a splash, they simply need to reel it in by left-clicking. This method should yield many fish and various other treasures.

Crafting fish oil in-game

Lastly, players who have caught or found a lot of fish can craft lots of fish oil by visiting the castle. Inside, they will find the Devourer, which is a large chest with a mouth. They can put their fish inside this abomination, and it will chew them up and spit out some fish oil for the player to use. These methods should ensure that players' fish oil levels are topped off in-game.

