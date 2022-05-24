How to get paper in V Rising

There are a myriad of crafting materials in V Rising with varying degrees of importance. It isn’t uncommon for players to pick up a few broken crates and chests that aren’t very useful until much later on. Others grow in importance once a relevant crafting station is unlocked.

In V Rising, Paper is a prime example. Players can find Paper shortly after they awaken from their thirsty slumber. While it can be found in the open world, it can also be crafted.

Players will definitely want to amass a horde of Paper as soon as possible considering it is intrinsically tied to recipes in the game. Here is how one can get Paper in V Rising and also how to craft their own.

V Rising: Where to find and craft Paper

Paper can be obtained in one of two ways: finding it in the open world and crafting it with a Paper Press. When the player is first starting, the only viable option is to collect it from the open world. The Paper Press is not available for construction until some time has been spent defeating bosses.

To get Paper, all players have to do is find bandits and related Bandit Camps. They are constructed all over the open world of V Rising. In fact, there are small Bandit Camps littered just outside the tutorial zone of the game.

When killing bandits in V Rising, players should keep in mind that Paper does not only drop from the bandits, but also the containers around them such as:

Barrels

Crates

Chests

Now, it is not a guarantee that bandits will drop Paper, but the chances are fairly good. The chests are especially helpful. Chests can house other important crafting materials like Coarse Thread and Copper Ore, which are useful for crafting better armor and raising your gear score.

To craft paper, players will have a Paper Press. Unfortunately, it is a recipe that can be dropped in the open world or learned via the Study. Once the Study is constructed, players can spend Scrolls to unlock additional crafting stations, such as the Paper Press. Here is how:

Step 1 : Target Nicholaus the Fallen using the Blood Altar. He’s level 37.

: Target Nicholaus the Fallen using the Blood Altar. He’s level 37. Step 2 : Once defeated, you will unlock the Study.

: Once defeated, you will unlock the Study. Step 3: Obtain Scrolls to unlock additional crafting stations. It’s random, so finding a comfortable place to farm Scrolls is necessary.

Just like Paper, Scrolls can also be obtained by visiting bandit camps, as well as villages and militia encampments. Do keep in mind that they have to be of a higher level. Break barrels, open chests, and smash crates. It also doesn’t hurt to defeat bosses level 35 and above since they too can drop Scrolls and recipes, like the Paper Press.

After all that farming, and when players have a Paper Press up and running, Paper can be crafted with Plant Fibre and Sawdust. Plant Fibre comes from cutting plants while Sawdust is a byproduct of turning Lumber into Wooden Planks via the Sawmill.

Additionally, the Paper Press in V Rising can also craft Scrolls, but not until players have defeated Frostmaw, the Mountain Terror, a level 56 boss. Upon defeat, the recipe will be unlocked.

