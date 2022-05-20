How to unlock Sawmill in V Rising

For players to advance through V Rising's story, they will need to construct various crafting stations, such as a Simple Workbench, Smithy, and even a Furnace. Each crafting station works together, to some degree, to provide the necessary components to make them stronger.

In particular, one crafting station is the bedrock for many different weapons and buildings: the Sawmill. It is an essential station that takes Lumber gathered from the open world and turns them into Wooden Planks.

Copper Ore, for example, requires a Reinforced Bone Mace, which can't be constructed without Wooden Planks.

Unlocking the Sawmill is a straightforward process in the game and is done relatively early on. Getting it to function, however, is a separate matter.

V Rising: Unlocking and constructing Sawmill

First, let's focus on unlocking the Sawmill. During V Rising's tutorial — specifically the quest "Lord of Shadows" — you are tasked with placing a Castle Heart and constructing borders. Once that's complete, just bench that worry for now.

The Castle Heart becomes integral for the Sawmill. Start by:

Step 1 : Gathering 400 Lumber. Use a bladed weapon (sword or ax, but ax is better) and chop at trees.

: Gathering 400 Lumber. Use a bladed weapon (sword or ax, but ax is better) and chop at trees. Step 2 : Procuring 80 Stone. Use a club and bash the gray rock formations.

: Procuring 80 Stone. Use a club and bash the gray rock formations. Step 3: Getting Blood Essence. Kill creatures around the world, as they will drop Blood Essence.

Now save the 400 Lumber, 80 Stone, and Blood Essence you just farmed. It's needed for creating a Sawmill and getting the Castle Heart powered.

Continue with the tutorial until you've completed "Fortify" and receive the quest "Getting Ready for the Hunt." The Sawmill will now be unlocked.

Step 4 : With the 400 Lumber and 80 Stone you gathered earlier, construct a Sawmill. Open the build menu and place it within your borders.

: With the 400 Lumber and 80 Stone you gathered earlier, construct a Sawmill. Open the build menu and place it within your borders. Step 5: Open the Castle Heart and place Blood Essence into one of the open spaces. You don't have to spend all of your Blood Essence, stacks can split, but you should put enough to power the Sawmill.

You'll see "Castle Heart Powered" in the top-left corner of the Sawmill's crafting window. Hover over it to see if it's been check marked. If it is, then the Sawmill is operational. If not, acquire more Blood Essence in V Rising and place it into the Castle Heart until it has enough to power the Sawmill.

