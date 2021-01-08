How to get the Flame Chaser set and other rewards from Free Fire's New Bermuda missions: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire features various in-game cosmetic items, including costume bundles, gun skins, emotes, and more. These items are quite a big draw among players, but not all are obtainable for free. They need to spend in-game currencies to avail of these items.

The developers run various events, which offer players chances to attain some exclusive items free of cost. The recently-commenced ‘Discover the Map’ event has the Flame Chaser set as a reward.

Obtaining the Flame Chaser set, among other rewards, in Free Fire

The event, which began today, i.e., January 8th, will be available till January 14th and offers players various free in-game rewards. So, they have enough time to get their hands on these items. They have to clear the fog on Bermuda Map to obtain them.

Discover the map event in Free Fire

For this, gamers have to spend 100 gold coins or 2 Pink Sakura Card tokens to purchase a Campfire, a Map & Compass, or a gun, eliminating a layer of the fog.

However, the developers have a limit set on gold coins' usage as the users can expend the in-game currency only thrice. Also, the fog layer will be dispersed entirely after nine eliminations.

Players will receive one prize each time they remove a part of the fog. They will obtain the grand prize when the map unlock progress reaches 60%, 80%, and 100%, and the Flame Chaser set is part of the grand prize.

Users can check their progress on the left-hand side of the event screen.

How to obtain Pink Sakura Card tokens in Free Fire

Getting the Pink Sakura card

They can obtain Pink Sakura Card tokens by completing numerous daily missions. Players can check out the missions and collect the rewards from the 'Get Sakura Card' option, present under 'The New Beginning 1/1 tab'.

Here is a list of all the rewards that players can obtain from this ongoing event:

Flame Chaser (Top)

Flame Chaser (Bottom)

5x Violet Terror weapon loot crate

Random Loadout loot crate

Pet food

Gold Royale voucher

Cheetah weapon loot crate

Pink Heaven weapon loot crate

Violet Terror weapon loot crate

50x Universal fragment token

