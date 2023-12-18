How to get the Flawless Berserker Armor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok's recently released free Valhalla DLC comes packed with some amazing new enemy encounters, boss fights, and even armor sets for Kratos. However, unlike the base game of God of War Ragnarok, the armor sets in Valhalla do not feature any gameplay benefits or perks. Instead, they only serve a cosmetic purpose.

Despite that, these new armor sets act as something players can work towards, especially for the Valhalla DLC's end-game. Among the few such end-game armor sets is the Flawless Berserker Armor, which admittedly is perhaps the coolest-looking cosmetic in the entire game, even surpassing the Zeus and Ares sets from the base game.

However, unlocking it isn't easy since it requires you to face one of the toughest challenges the expansion has to offer. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Flawless Berserker Armor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

Where to find the Flawless Berserker Armor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

The Flawless Berserker Armor in Valhalla DLC is basically a recolored variant of the Berserker Armor from God of War Ragnarok's base game that you obtain after defeating the Undead Berserker Souls. What makes the Flawless variant really cool is the subtle green luminescence emanating from the pauldrons, chest, and waistpiece.

Flawless Berserker Armor is the closest God of War Ragnarok has to offer that's comparable to the similarly colored Ivaldi's Armor from the 2018 God of War title. And much like Ivaldi's set or the base game variant of the Berserker Armor, the Flawless Berserker set is obtained after going through what is possibly the toughest run in Valhalla.

Here's how you can get access to the Flawless Berserker Armor in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC:

First, make sure you've completed the first cycle of Valhalla, i.e., defeat Tyr three times, until you reach the first true ending of the DLC, followed by three more runs, each with you having made it to the Forum in the upper levels, and defeating the Berserker Souls there.

Every third attempt at the Forum will have you fight against the Berserker, King Rholf Kraki , the toughest of all the undead souls. Once you successfully defeat King Rholf, you will then have to face and successfully defeat Tyr to end the run and craft the Flawless Berserker Armor.

The best way to get past this challenge is to go through all the rift (Valhalla's Chosen) combat challenges as fast as possible and with minimal damage. Once you defeat at least four of Valhalla's Chosen, make your way to either the Desert of Lost Souls or Aegean Boat arenas to defeat the next three Valhalla's Chosen in a single encounter.

Once you have defeated seven of Valhalla's Chosen, make your way to the Forum via the platform on the left side of the central area. Interacting with the rift in the Forum will trigger a boss fight against a Berserker Soul, and if it's your third attempt at the Forum, it will be King Rholf Kraki. Defeat King Rholf, followed by Tyr, to unlock the Flawless Berserker Armor in the Valhalla DLC.