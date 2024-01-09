How to get Flowers in Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event

Monopoly Go requires you to collect Flowers to progress in the latest Gardening Partners event. Scopely’s highly social title keeps surprising players with the latest partner events where they can team up with their in-game friends for rewards. The Gardening Partners event is the first of the season, and as is evident from the name, players will show off their gardening skills to grab exciting prizes like sticker packs, free dice rolls, and more.

The developer provides plenty of ways of earning Flowers (event-exclusive tokens) for the Gardening Partners event. This article gathers all these methods in one place to help you progress faster on your road to riches in Monopoly Go.

Different methods to earn Flowers in Gardening Partners event in Monopoly Go

You can land on different tiles featuring these tokens on your Monopoly Go board, take part in different tournaments and events already underway, or complete Quick Wins to earn more Flowers in the Gardening Partners event.

Landing on board tiles

The tokens are scattered all around on the tiles of your Monopoly Go board. Roll the dice each time to land on these tiles to earn one Flower. However, you can also use roll multipliers to multiply your winnings. For example, if you land on a featured tile by using an x5 multiplier, you can earn 5 tokens at once.

Do note that since the board will always have five Flowers at once, one will appear elsewhere every time you land on one of these tiles.

Participate in tournaments and events

You can get tokens by completing specific milestones in events (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go offers plenty of different events and tournaments that bring incredible prizes for the players. Completing specific milestones in those events while the Gardening Partners event is live can help you grab a lot of Flowers.

You can also earn other exciting rewards like sticker packs, dice rolls, in-game cash, and more that can pave the path to your progress in the title.

Complete Quick Wins

Quick Wins is another interesting way to fulfill your requirement for Flowers fast. Monopoly Go always brings some challenging tasks for you every day. You can complete tasks like landing on specific tiles, performing Shut Down or Bank Heists, and more to gather these tokens during the Gardening Partners event.

Check the in-game shop

The in-game shop gifts free rewards that may contain these tokens (Image via Scopely)

Check the in-game shop even if you don’t want to spend real money. The in-game shop brings free bonuses for the tycoons every eight hours. Some of these surprise boxes may have some tokens that can help you complete the partner event faster.

Roll your dice to land on different tiles featuring these Flower tokens. Check out the different methods to get free dice rolls in Monopoly Go to progress faster.