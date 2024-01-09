Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event: All rewards, how to play, and more

The Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event is currently live in the title. Scopely added the event a few hours ago, and it is the first Partners event to appear in 2024. As its name suggests, gamers (tycoons) can play the event with their partners (friends) and get hold of exciting prizes like Free Rolls, Sticker Packs, emojis, and more. Its introduction has sparked a huge buzz among Monopoly Go players.

To get more Flowers, you can complete quick tasks and play in the main events (Road to Riches event) and daily tournaments. You can also use dice multipliers to gain more event points.

How to play the new Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event

Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event will be live until 11 am PT on January 13, 2024. Tycoons can team up with their in-game friends and participate in the event to collect exclusive rewards.

Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event playing process (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at all the steps required to play the new event in Monopoly Go:

Step 1: Tap any of the green plus icons (present in the middle of the board) to send out or accept a partner invite. After selecting a partner, one slot gets occupied, highlighting that your partner will remain the same during the event.

Step 2: Try to land on the Avenue tiles on the board, which offer Flowers as a reward. You can complete the required milestones to get more Flowers.

Step 3: When you have an adequate amount of Flowers (indicated by the number of event points on the right of the screen), select any Garden from the center of the board.

Step 4: Click on the wheel multiplier (up to 30x) and select the number of Flowers you want to use per spin.

Step 6: Spin the wheel for points to be added to the selected Garden.

Participating in the event can help you get more stickers for the ongoing Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins album.

What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event?

Six different levels of rewards are available in the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event. Users can obtain plenty of Cash, Free Rolls, and premium Sticker Packs.

Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event milestone rewards and spin (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at the different levels of milestone rewards available in this Monopoly Go event:

2,500 Points - 200 Free Rolls

8,500 Points - Cash

21,500 Points - Blue Safe (250 Free Rolls and Cash)

48,000 Points - Pink Safe (400 Free Rolls, High Roller Boost, and Three-Star Sticker Pack)

80,000 Points - Green Safe (500 Free Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and Cash)

While 60,000 points can help you complete one garden, you'll need to accrue 320,000 points to complete all four gardens. Those who successfully complete all four gardens in Garden Partners will get the Grand Prize consisting of 5000 Free Rolls, a purple 5-star sticker pack, a Dog emoji, and the rare Garden Cat Token.

With so many rewards up for grabs, Scopely will likely be hoping that many veterans and new players log into the title to claim them. While participating in the Gardening Partners event, you can also take part in the Monopoly Go daily tournaments for more rewards.