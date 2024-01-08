Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament: All rewards, scoring system, and more

Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament has been added to the daily tournament section in the title. It is expected to build on the success garnered by the previous daily tournaments, and will bring along plenty of new milestones and other rewards that will enhance the virtual board gaming experience. Millions of users logging into the came can participate in the Top Hat tournament until 10 am PT on January 8, 2024.

The event stays locked for everyone in the beginning, but can be unlocked by obtaining five hats. Since it can be done with minimal effort, many are excited to participate in the event.

Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament offers exclusive rewards to participants

The Chest Quest Challenge witnessed great success. Building on it, Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament. It contains 25 milestones with many rewards, and players can earn Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more rewards in plethora.

Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament offers rewards in plenty (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at the available rewards in the Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament:

Milestone Required Points Top Hat Tournament Rewards List 1 55 40 Free Rolls 2 40 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Free Rolls 4 130 5 Mins High Roller 5 110 80 Free Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 8 250 15 Mins Mega Heist 9 225 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Free Rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Free Rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20 Mins Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Free Rolls 17 550 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Free Rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Free Rolls 23 1,500 15 Mins Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The Monopoly Go Top Hat daily tournament places 50 tycoons in each group. As a tycoon participating in the tournament, you will be rewarded at the end of the event based on your final position on your group's leaderboard.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Top Hat tournament:

1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, Blue Sticker Pack along with Cash

2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, Blue Sticker Pack along with Cash

3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Blue Sticker Pack along with Cash

4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, Pink Sticker Pack along with Cash

5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, Pink Sticker Pack along with Cash

6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack along with Cash

7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack along with Cash

8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack along with Cash

9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack along with Cash

10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack along with Cash

11th-15th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash

16th-50th Place: Cash

To progress in the Top Hat tournament, you need to land on any Railroad tiles on your current board. Based on the offered options, you'll achieve either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Top Hat tournament scoring system (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Top Hat tournament:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two points

Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

While offered a bank heist in Monopoly Go, you must draw three rings to obtain the maximum points. Similarly, you must draw three gold bars in a mega heist.

Those logging into the title to play the Top Hat tournament can also take part in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event. The latter is taking place alongside the former and will conclude after a few hours.