Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge: All rewards, scoring system, and more

After days of rumors, the Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge has been introduced in the popular digital board game as a daily tournament. It has replaced the Race to the Top event which concluded a few hours ago. The new event is live in the title and will be available until 10 am on January 6, 2024.

The Chest Quest Challenge requires players to challenge others to reach the top of their group.

Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge tournament offers exclusive rewards to participants

With the Race to the Top daily tournament being massively successful, the new Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge is modeled on the former and similarly contains 25 milestones. Reaching these milestones enables you to earn Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more rewards.

Chest Quest Challenge offers many rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at the available rewards in the Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge:

Milestone Required Points Chest Quest Challenge Rewards List 1 55 40 Free Rolls 2 40 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Free Rolls 4 130 5 Mins High Roller 5 110 80 Free Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 8 250 15 Mins Mega Heist 9 225 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Free Rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Free Rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20 Mins Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Free Rolls 17 550 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Free Rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Free Rolls 23 1,500 15 Mins Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge daily tournament is divided into multiple groups of 50 tycoons each. However, you will be rewarded based on your final position during the event's timespan, reflected on your group's leaderboard.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge:

1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack

- 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack 2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack

- 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack 3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack

- 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack 4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and Pink Sticker Pack

- 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and Pink Sticker Pack 5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and Pink Sticker Pack

- 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and Pink Sticker Pack 6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack

- 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack 7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack

- 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack 8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack

- 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack 9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack 10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack 11th-15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 16th-50th position - Cash

To progress in the daily tournament, you need to land on any Railroad tiles on your board. Based on the options you are offered, you'll achieve a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Chest Quest Challenge scoring system (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Chest Quest Challenge:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two points

Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

While offered a bank heist in Monopoly Go, you should draw three rings to get the maximum points. Meanwhile, you must draw three golden bars in a mega heist for the same reason.

Those logging into the title to play the Chest Quest Challenge can also play in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event. The latter is taking place alongside the former and will end on January 8, 2024.