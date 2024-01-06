Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge: All rewards, scoring system, and more

After days of rumors, the Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge has been introduced in the popular digital board game as a daily tournament. It has replaced the Race to the Top event which concluded a few hours ago. The new event is live in the title and will be available until 10 am on January 6, 2024.
The Chest Quest Challenge requires players to challenge others to reach the top of their group.
Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge tournament offers exclusive rewards to participants
With the Race to the Top daily tournament being massively successful, the new Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge is modeled on the former and similarly contains 25 milestones. Reaching these milestones enables you to earn Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more rewards.
Here's a look at the available rewards in the Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge:
Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system
The Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge daily tournament is divided into multiple groups of 50 tycoons each. However, you will be rewarded based on your final position during the event's timespan, reflected on your group's leaderboard.
Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Chest Quest Challenge:
- 1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack
- 2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack
- 3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and Blue Sticker Pack
- 4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and Pink Sticker Pack
- 5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and Pink Sticker Pack
- 6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack
- 7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack
- 8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack
- 9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack
- 10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and Yellow Sticker Pack
- 11th-15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
- 16th-50th position - Cash
To progress in the daily tournament, you need to land on any Railroad tiles on your board. Based on the options you are offered, you'll achieve a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.
Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Chest Quest Challenge:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two points
- Shutdown Success - Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four points
- Large Heist - Six points
- Bankrupt - Eight points
While offered a bank heist in Monopoly Go, you should draw three rings to get the maximum points. Meanwhile, you must draw three golden bars in a mega heist for the same reason.
Those logging into the title to play the Chest Quest Challenge can also play in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event. The latter is taking place alongside the former and will end on January 8, 2024.