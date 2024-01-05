Monopoly Go Race to the Top: All rewards, scoring system, and more

Esports & Gaming
By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jan 05, 2024 04:49 GMT
Monopoly Go Race to the Top event offers great milestone and leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Race to the Top is the latest event to be introduced in the title's daily tournament section. It replaces the Toy Soldiers' version 2 tournament and is expected to build on the latter's success. Much to the excitement of millions of players across the globe, the event offers stunning rewards and will be live in the virtual board game until January 5, 2024, 10 am PT.

Race to the Top, as its name suggests, requires players to reach the top rank in the event to get hold of exclusive rewards.

Milestone and leaderboard rewards can be obtained in abundance in the new Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament

Similar to the Snowy Creations and Toy Soldiers' daily tournament, the Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament contains 25 milestones. Players participating in the ongoing event need to reach these milestones to earn lucrative rewards like Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more.

Here's a look at the available rewards in the Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament:

MilestonePoints RequiredRace to the Top Rewards
15540 Free Dice Rolls
240One-Star Sticker Pack
39070 Free Dice Rolls
4130High Roller for Five Minutes
511080 Free Dice Rolls
6150Cash Prize
7200Two-Star Sticker Pack
8250Mega Heist for 15 Minutes
9225Three-Star Sticker Pack
10275175 Free Dice Rolls
11300Cash Prize
12400Four-Star Sticker Pack
13375250 Free Dice Rolls
14425Cash Prize
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 Minutes
16600375 Free Dice Rolls
17550Four-Star Sticker Pack
18700Cash Prize
19800500 Free Dice Rolls
201,000Cash Prize
21900Cash
221,300750 Free Dice Rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 Minutes
241,800Cash Prize
252,0001,200 Free Dice Rolls

Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament will see 50 tycoons compete to reach the first position. They will be rewarded based on their total progression during the event's timespan, as reflected on the leaderboard.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament:

  • 1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
  • 2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
  • 3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
  • 4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack
  • 5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack
  • 6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
  • 7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
  • 8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
  • 9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
  • 10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
  • 11th-15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 16th-50th position - Cash

To earn points in the event, players will need to land on any Railroad tiles on their ongoing city boards. They must then complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go to progress further.

Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Race to the Top tournament:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two points
  • Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four points
  • Large Heist - Six points
  • Bankrupt - Eight points

While participating in a mega heist, players must draw three gold bars. Meanwhile, they must draw three gold rings in a bank heist to obtain the most points.

Those logging into the title to play the Race to the Top tournament can also participate in Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event. The latter is currently live and will conclude on January 8, 2024.

