Monopoly Go Race to the Top: All rewards, scoring system, and more

Monopoly Go Race to the Top is the latest event to be introduced in the title's daily tournament section. It replaces the Toy Soldiers' version 2 tournament and is expected to build on the latter's success. Much to the excitement of millions of players across the globe, the event offers stunning rewards and will be live in the virtual board game until January 5, 2024, 10 am PT.
Race to the Top, as its name suggests, requires players to reach the top rank in the event to get hold of exclusive rewards.
Milestone and leaderboard rewards can be obtained in abundance in the new Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament
Similar to the Snowy Creations and Toy Soldiers' daily tournament, the Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament contains 25 milestones. Players participating in the ongoing event need to reach these milestones to earn lucrative rewards like Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more.
Here's a look at the available rewards in the Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament:
Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system
The Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament will see 50 tycoons compete to reach the first position. They will be rewarded based on their total progression during the event's timespan, as reflected on the leaderboard.
Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament:
- 1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack
- 5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack
- 6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 11th-15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
- 16th-50th position - Cash
To earn points in the event, players will need to land on any Railroad tiles on their ongoing city boards. They must then complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go to progress further.
Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Race to the Top tournament:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two points
- Shutdown Success - Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four points
- Large Heist - Six points
- Bankrupt - Eight points
While participating in a mega heist, players must draw three gold bars. Meanwhile, they must draw three gold rings in a bank heist to obtain the most points.
Those logging into the title to play the Race to the Top tournament can also participate in Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event. The latter is currently live and will conclude on January 8, 2024.