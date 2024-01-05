Monopoly Go Race to the Top: All rewards, scoring system, and more

Monopoly Go Race to the Top is the latest event to be introduced in the title's daily tournament section. It replaces the Toy Soldiers' version 2 tournament and is expected to build on the latter's success. Much to the excitement of millions of players across the globe, the event offers stunning rewards and will be live in the virtual board game until January 5, 2024, 10 am PT.

Race to the Top, as its name suggests, requires players to reach the top rank in the event to get hold of exclusive rewards.

Milestone and leaderboard rewards can be obtained in abundance in the new Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament

Similar to the Snowy Creations and Toy Soldiers' daily tournament, the Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament contains 25 milestones. Players participating in the ongoing event need to reach these milestones to earn lucrative rewards like Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more.

Here's a look at the available rewards in the Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament:

Milestone Points Required Race to the Top Rewards 1 55 40 Free Dice Rolls 2 40 One-Star Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Free Dice Rolls 4 130 High Roller for Five Minutes 5 110 80 Free Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash Prize 7 200 Two-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 Mega Heist for 15 Minutes 9 225 Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Free Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash Prize 12 400 Four-Star Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Free Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash Prize 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 Minutes 16 600 375 Free Dice Rolls 17 550 Four-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash Prize 19 800 500 Free Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Cash Prize 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Free Dice Rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 Minutes 24 1,800 Cash Prize 25 2,000 1,200 Free Dice Rolls

Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament will see 50 tycoons compete to reach the first position. They will be rewarded based on their total progression during the event's timespan, as reflected on the leaderboard.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Race to the Top tournament:

1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack

- 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack 2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack

- 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack 3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack

- 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack 4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack

- 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack 5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack

- 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack 6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

- 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack 7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

- 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack 8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

- 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack 9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack 10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack 11th-15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 16th-50th position - Cash

To earn points in the event, players will need to land on any Railroad tiles on their ongoing city boards. They must then complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go to progress further.

Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Race to the Top tournament:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two points

Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

While participating in a mega heist, players must draw three gold bars. Meanwhile, they must draw three gold rings in a bank heist to obtain the most points.

Those logging into the title to play the Race to the Top tournament can also participate in Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event. The latter is currently live and will conclude on January 8, 2024.