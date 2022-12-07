How to get Ford Mustang GT 2015 in Need for Speed Unbound

The Ford Mustang GT 2015 is a top-notch muscle car in Need for Speed Unbound, perfect for bullying your way through street races. The 2015 Mustang GT edition is special, as it was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ford Mustang series.

Need for Speed Unbound’s roster of cars is split into four categories based on performance ratings. They are the B, A, A+, S, and S+ tiers. The Ford Mustang GT 2015 belongs to the A+ performance tier. Here’s everything else you need to know about the Ford muscle.

Need for Speed Unbound: Ford Mustang GT (2015) stats and how to unlock it

In Need for Speed Unbound, the Ford Mustang GT 2015 comes with a powerful V8 - an advanced three-base trim. This particular Ford model’s stock version can rip up to 175 mph and offers a commendable acceleration of 4.2 seconds.

Players can check out the American muscle hunk at $91,000. A fully customized Ford Mustang GT 2015 can be transformed into an absolute beast on the streets of Lakefront City.

To grab this street race monster, players need to:

Win Qualifier 1 to unlock it and make it available for purchase in story mode.

In the online mode, players must complete 30 Tier A playlists in a Ford car.

Ford Mustang GT 2015 in real life

This particular Ford Mustang GT model represents a new generation of Mustangs equipped with the next-gen trim 5-liter V-8. This gives the Ford Mustang GT a muscle car character, yet the model has nimble handling and excellent grip.

Ford has built a legacy over the last 50 years with their Mustang series, and the Ford Mustang GT 2015 shines as one of the best models ever introduced.

A little about NFS Unbound

Released a few days ago on December 2, 2022, Unbound is the 25th mainline entry of the Need for Speed franchise centered on a fictional version of Chicago, Illinois, called Lakefront City.

Unlike previous editions, Need for Speed Unbound has the biggest collection of cars ever seen on an NFS title, with 143 in total. The storyline is centered around two siblings who take part in illegal car heists, and this time, creators have forged a unique world inspired by cartoon characters and vibrant graffiti street art.

Need for Speed Unbound is available on PC via Steam, EA, and Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox Series consoles.

