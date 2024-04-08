How to get free 500 Tekken Coins via Chipotle in Tekken 8

The new Chipotle event for Tekken 8 has been announced recently, offering players a chance to grab Tekken Coins. In short, ordering from the official Chipotle app, website, and Chipotle Rewards Exchange program will contribute towards the event, allowing you to accumulate up to 500 such coins.

We have discussed a full breakdown of the event and how to grab these Tekken Coins in this article.

Chipotle event for Tekken 8: Everything you need to know

The Chipotle event for Tekken 8 is in full swing (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Tekken 8 x Chipotle Mexican Grill collab event begins on April 8, 2024, exclusively for the United States - featuring the following events:

Earn premium Tekken Coins by purchasing Chipotle items

Players can earn Tekken Coins by ordering items from the official Chipotle website and app once the event goes live. Make sure you use the code EWGF623 during checkout.

Successfully redeeming the code will generate a separate code combination that can be used in-game to redeem Coins. A total of 500 such coins can be earned this way.

Additionally, Chipotle Rewards members can earn 500 extra Tekken Coins by acquiring 250 Chipotle Rewards Exchange points.

Limited-time Tekken 8 Battle Bowl

A special “Tekken 8 Battle Bowl” will be made available for a limited period via the Chipotle app and website, consisting of the following ingredients:

Chicken

White Rice

Black Beans

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa

Fajita Veggies

Cheese

Guac

A 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series esports competition is on the horizon

The 2024 Chiptole Challenger Series features Tekken 8 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series will have Tekken 8 as its title game in a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment. Coincidentally, this will also be the first branded PlayStation Tournament event.

The Grand Final can be viewed live via the PlayStation Esports YouTube and Twitch channels on May 4, 2024.

All participants are eligible to win free chips and guac from the company, while the two winners of the Grand Finals will receive a shared total of $20,000, free Chipotle for a year, and a trip to Evo 2024 (Las Vegas).

Chipotle is the recurring sponsor of the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) and will offer free entree cards to eligible winners.

Pointers to keep in mind for the Tekken 8 x Chipotle event

Keep the following pointers in mind while you prepare for the Tekken 8 x Chipotle event:

The 500 Tekken Coins bonus is limited to the first 20,000 orders.

The generated codes can only be redeemed via the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

The event concludes on July 8, 2024, or until stocks are exhausted.

Codes are limited to one per purchase.

The event is limited to the United States.

The Rewards Exchange Programme is limited to the first 4000 orders.

An internet connection is required to redeem the code.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda.