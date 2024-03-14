Chipotle brings back Chicken al Pastor: Price, availability, and more

Chipotle Mexican Grill welcomed a savory treat to the menu this week as the chain announced the return of the Chicken al Pastor. The global favorite that returned to stores on popular demand features grilled chicken pieces infused with the bold flavors of morita peppers, fresh lime, cilantro, and pineapple.

Starting March 12, 2024, the Chicken al Pastor has been available on the menu at stores across the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. Priced at over $11.70, the filling treat can be enjoyed either as a burrito bowl, wrap, salad, taco, or quesadilla.

Orders for the OG protein option can be placed at the nearest participating Chipotle restaurant for a limited time only. Guests can also enjoy the returning favorite at their homes when ordering online for home deliveries or store takeaways.

The Chicken al Pastor hit stores globally on March 12 (Image via Chipotle)

The fast food restaurant chain announced the return of the Chicken al Pastor this Tuesday, with Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, saying:

"About one in five transactions included Chicken al Pastor when it was featured on our menu last year. Given the performance and the fans wanting its return so enthusiastically, we are thrilled to make this the fastest item to ever come back."

Chipotle's Chicken al Pastor is priced at $11.70

The Chicken al Pastor is finally back at Chipotle stores globally. Loaded with the tender goodness of grilled chicken, the savory protein option comes coated in a rich-n-spicy marinade made of seared morita peppers and ground achiote.

Best enjoyed as a burrito bowl or a wrap, the Chicken al Pastor also offers a twist of fruity sweetness from pineapple pieces. Offering a perfect blend of unique flavors and aroma in every bite, the returning favorite is finished with a quick squeeze of lime and lots of freshly chopped cilantro before it's served piping hot.

While fans trying it for the second or third time may already have their perfect combinations, the chain has made it easier for people trying it for the first time with ready-to-order recipe customization.

Taking the top spot in the custom recipes, the Chicken al Pastor burrito bowl features a bed of white rice topped with black beans, freshly made tomato salsa, cheese, roasted chili-corn salsa, Guac, and juicy pieces of marinated grilled chicken.

The Chicken al Pastor is available on the menu for a limited time only (Image via Chipotle)

Celebrating the return of the fan-favorite item, the fast food chain is offering a $0 delivery fee on all orders of Chicken al Pastor placed between March 14 and March 24. The free delivery deal is exclusive to the orders placed on Chipotle's app or website throughout the United States and Canada.

Fans in the United Kingdom can avail of a similar $0 delivery fee deal when placing orders of £15 or more through the Uber Eats app between March 14 and March 28.

Those in France can avail of the €0 delivery fee deal when placing Chicken al Pastor orders through the Deliveroo app between March 14 and March 28.