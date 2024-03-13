Krispy Kreme launches St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts: Price, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme is helping fans 'share the luck' as the chain introduces all-new St. Patrick's Day doughnuts. Aimed at making the festive celebrations extra sweet and fun for fans nationwide, the new doughnuts come adorned in bountiful green and white aesthetics.

Available at stores nationwide starting as early as March 11, the new doughnuts come in four exclusive variants, including - Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut, Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme™, Plaid Party Doughnut, and Shooting Shamrock Doughnut.

The festive doughnuts, starting at over $2.69, can be enjoyed at the nearest participating Krispy Kreme location for a limited time. Fans can also get them delivered right to their doorstep or pick them up from the store when placing an order online.

The St. Patrick's Day doughnuts hit stores on March 11 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The doughnuts and coffeehouse chain announced the launch of the festive specials through a press release this Monday, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer, quoting:

"Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold."

Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day doughnuts start at over $2.69

Krispy Kreme is all set for St. Patrick's Day celebrations with four new themed doughnuts. Available at stores nationwide, the latest offerings are based around the signature Original Glazed doughnuts and deliver exciting flavors in every bite.

The St. Patrick's Day doughnuts, joining the chain's menu for a limited time, can either be enjoyed independently or in 12-count boxes for over $25.99. Fans can also grab 6-count boxes of festive doughnuts from major retailers like Wakefern, Walmart, Publix, Food Lion, and Kroger, among others.

Sticking around for a limited time until March 17, the new doughnuts are available at all participating stores and can be perfect for sharing festive luck with your friends and family. Loaded with the sweet goodness of the chain's signature recipes, the new doughnuts are guaranteed to spark conversations at the celebration parties.

The St. Patrick's Day doughnuts are available on the menu for a limited time (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Decorated in beautiful shades of green and white, the special range of St. Patrick's Day doughnuts includes:

Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut ($2.69) - It features the signature Original Glazed with the top coated in green icing and comes with toppings of rainbow explosion sprinkles, and buttercream clouds. Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme™ Made with Oreo ($2.95) - An unglazed donut shell loaded with Oreo-infused cookies and cream filling, and comes decorated with white icing and green drizzle. Plaid Party Doughnut ($2.95) - It features an unglazed doughnut, dipped in rich chocolate icing and comes filled with white Kreme filling. Shooting Shamrock Doughnut ($2.69) - The signature Original Glazed coated in green icing and decorated with shamrock sugar pieces and a green icing swirl.

Carrying the annual trend forward, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain will also be bringing back the O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts with a green glaze. The festive special will be available at Krispy Kreme stores for a limited time between March 15 and 17.

As such, guests visiting one of the participating stores dressed in green clothes between March 15 and 17 will be able to avail of the O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts for free. The deal that is limited to one freebie per head is not locked behind any minimum orders and is available to people of all ages.