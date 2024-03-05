Truth Bar introduces Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch snack bar: Price, availability, and more

Truth Bar has expanded its snack bar line with the introduction of all-new Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch bars. Packed with the goodness of plant-based and non-GMO ingredients, the protein and fiber-rich snack bars offer a fusion of the deliciousness of brownie fudge cake and dark chocolate flavors.

Joining the snack bar line as a permanent flavor option, the Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch snack bars are available in stores across the United States starting as early as March 2. Priced at over $3.34 each, the chocolatey snack bars can be purchased from major retailers across the country, including Walmart and Wegmans. The snack bars are also available online at Truthbar.com and Amazon.com.

The new Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch snack bars hit stores nationwide starting March 2 (Image via T. Bar)

Talking about her brainchild, Diana Stobo, founder of Truth Bar had commented:

"Scientifically formulated to balance the microbiome, boost immune power, provide sustained energy and soothe tummy troubles, Truth Bar is a low sugar food bar packed with high quality ingredients including fiber, prebiotics, probiotics and omega-3s."

Truth Bar's Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch bars are priced at over $3.34

Truth Bar continues to cater to the growing demand for healthy snack bars with the introduction of an all-new Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch flavor. Built upon the popularity of other popular flavors such as peanut butter, lemon coconut, and vanilla cake batter, the new snack bar features non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients to offer a healthy snack that is free from artificial additives and fillers.

Packed with the delectable flavors of dark chocolate and brownie fudge cake in every bite, the Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch snack bars are made with quality ingredients including cocoa butter, cocoa powder, stevia extract, unsweetened chocolate, chicory root fiber, real vanilla extract, and chia seeds, among others.

Delivering a power-packed snack to keep people charged up for longer, each 1.59 oz. pack of the Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch snack bar packs over 170 calories, 8 grams of protein, 8 grams of dietary fiber, 9 grams of total fats, 23 grams of carbohydrates, 17 milligrams of calcium, and only 4 grams of total sugar.

The Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch bars are available at Walmart and Wegmans (Image via Truth Bar)

While one-time orders for 12-count snack bars can be placed for over $39.98, shoppers can save 20% on the original price by getting subscription packs from the brand's website for over $31.98. Shoppers going for the subscription pack can get them delivered right to their doorstep at regular intervals of every one to five weeks.