Buffalo Wild Wings launches new Honey-based sauces: Varieties, Price, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Buffalo Wild Wings took the chicken experience up a notch as the chain introduced two Honey-based sauces - Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic. Aimed at adding dynamic flavor profiles to the menu, the new sauces feature the perfect fusion between honey's sweet flavors and the fiery boldness of garlic and spicy sriracha.

Perfect to be enjoyed with all chicken wings, wraps, sandwiches, chicken tenders, and even cauliflowers from the menu, the new sauces can be found at stores nationwide starting as early as February 28. Guests can avail of the new sauces from participating stores as a side option for over $0.60 per serving or with a wide range of food options starting at over $5.99.

The Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic sauces hit stores on February 28 (Image via Buffalo Wild Wings / Inspire Brands)

The Inspire Brands-owned chicken fast food chain announced the launch of the new sauces through a press release this week, with Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“At Buffalo Wild Wings, we pride ourselves on having the best sauces in the business to pair with our iconic wings. Just in time for March Madness, our limited-edition Honey Garlic and new Honey Sriracha sauces are the perfect reasons for fans to catch the action at B-Dubs all tournament long.”

Guests can place orders for the Honey-based sauces either at the restaurant or through the chain's mobile app and website for carryout or home deliveries. The two sauces will only be available for a limited time or until supplies last.

Buffalo Wild Wings' new Honey-based sauces are available for a limited time

Buffalo Wild Wings added two new Honey-based sauces to the menu this week as the chain gets ready for the upcoming NCAA Tournaments. Offering a sweet-n-fiery flavor fusion in every bite, the new sauces have joined the chain's menu for a limited time and can be enjoyed at restaurants nationwide starting as early as February 28.

Following a similar recipe to hot honey, the Honey Sriracha offers a perfect kick of fiery sweetness and features a delicious blend of real honey and sriracha spices. The Honey Garlic, on the other hand, delivers a balanced mix of sweet-n-savory flavors from soy, chopped garlic, and sweet honey.

Similar to other sauces from the menu, Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic sauces go best with chicken options, but the possibilities are endless with standalone servings starting at $0.60 each.

The Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic sauces start at over $0.60 when ordered on their own (Image via Buffalo Wild Wings / Inspire Brands)

If the sauces managed to stick around, fans will be able to get the best out of them on Thursday, March 21 as Buffalo Wild Wings celebrates the start of the NCAA Tournament with a boneless chicken wings deal.

The one-day deal that will be available at all participating stores will allow fans to enjoy a buy-one-get-one on all orders of boneless wings placed either in-store or for delivery and take-outs. More details may be revealed about the deal as the date comes closer, but it is expected to be open to the reward program members only.