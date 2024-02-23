Arby’s brings back Sugar Bacon Sandwiches: Varieties, Price, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Arby’s is ready to delight fans with a savory treat as the chain has announced the return of Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches. Offering a perfect fusion between the sweet flavors of brown sugar and the crispy goodness of fresh bacon, the returning favorites come in three varieties, including Turkey & Brown Sugar, Roast Beef & Brown Sugar, and Brown Sugar Bacon BLT.

Aimed at elevating the everyday snacking experience, the returning Brown Sugar Bacon sandwiches are available at stores nationwide (starting February 20). Priced at over $6.79 each, the premium sandwiches can be found at the nearest participating Arby's store. They can also be enjoyed right at home through takeaway or delivery orders.

The returning Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches are available starting February 20 (Image via Arby’s / Inspire Brands)

The Inspire Brands-owned fast food chain announced the return of the sandwiches earlier this week with Ellen Rose, Chief Marketing Officer, saying:

“Bacon makes everything better, especially when combined with brown sugar to give it an extra sweetness that perfectly balances the salty and savory flavors.”

Sharing why the chain decided to bring back the old favorites, the Chief Marketing Officer added:

“Brown Sugar Bacon menu items were fan favorites in the past, so we knew we wanted to bring back these three legendary sandwiches.”

Arby’s Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches start at $6.79

The Arby’s menu is putting bacon in the spotlight this season as the chain has brought back the Brown Sugar Bacon sandwiches. Available at stores starting February 20, the returning trio of sweet-n-savory sandwiches features quality cuts of bacon, cooked to crispy perfection and rubbed with a generous amount of brown sugar.

Carrying Arby’s iconic hook of 'we have the meats' forward, the returning sandwiches also come loaded with other protein options like turkey, beef, and lots more bacon.

A perfect choice for everyday cravings and hunger pangs, the Brown Sugar Bacon sandwiches can be availed at starting prices of over $6.79 for a limited time only.

The Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches start at over $6.79 each (Image via Arby’s / Inspire Brands)

Available on the menu nationwide, the returning Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches include:

Brown Sugar Bacon BLT Sandwich ($6.79) - It features a sweet-n-savory BLT sandwich with toppings of Brown Sugar Bacon, savory bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo, all served between a King's Hawaiian bun. Turkey & Brown Sugar Sandwich ($6.99) - It comes with toppings of thinly sliced roasted turkey, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Brown Sugar Bacon, and a Dijon spread, served on a King's Hawaiian bun. Roast Beef & Brown Sugar Sandwich ($6.99) - Served on a King's Hawaiian bun, it features toppings of Brown Sugar Bacon, melted Swiss cheese, thinly sliced oven-roasted beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and a creamy Dijon spread.

Taking the snacking experience up a notch, Arby’s Brown Sugar Bacon sandwiches can also be enjoyed as medium or large meals. Priced between $11.39 and $12.49, the meals come with a Brown Sugar Bacon sandwich of choice, crinkle or curly fries, and a choice of beverage.

Guests looking forward to having other side choices with the meal may be able to pick between Jalapeño Bites, Fried Mac ‘n Cheese Bites, and Mozzarella Sticks for an additional cost.