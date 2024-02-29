Zaxby’s brings back its Milkshakes: Varieties, Prices, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Zaxby’s welcomes nostalgia to the menu as the chain announced the return of its delicious milkshakes. On a hiatus for the last seven years, the hand-spun milkshakes are finally back starting February 27, 2024, and can be enjoyed in four refreshed flavor varieties, including - Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and the iconic Birthday Cake.

Returning as part of an exclusive market test, the creamy milkshakes are exclusively available at stores across Macon, Georgia. The returning favorites can be enjoyed at over 20 locations in and around Macon for $4.99 each. Guests can avail them at the store or order them online for pickup and delivery.

The hand-spun milkshakes are available at stores starting February 27 (Image via Visit Macon)

The Georgia-based fast food chain announced the return of the milkshakes through a press release this week. Patrick Schwing of Chief Marketing and Strategy Office quotes,

“Zaxby’s delicious Milkshakes have made their long-awaited return after years of requests from our most loyal fans. We can't wait for visitors of Macon to join the milkshake movement and become a part of the sweetest experience in town.”

All you need to know about the returning Zaxby’s Milkshakes

Removed from the menu in 2015, Zaxby’s beloved milkshakes are finally back at restaurants. However, this time around, they are only available in Macon, Georgia. While it may sound surprising, the big move is part of an exclusive partnership between the fast food chain and the city's tourism campaign, 'Visit Macon.'

Aimed towards turning the city into a "premiere location," the partnership focuses on boosting tourism in the city through innovative and exciting attractions, including "Milkshake Tourism." For those wondering, milkshake tourism is mostly about making the returning milkshakes an essential element of the attractions and activities in the city.

As such, Zaxby’s restaurants across Macon, Georgia, are the only option for fans who want to slurp on the nostalgic flavors of the creamy milkshakes. Priced at $4.99, the returning milkshakes feature a creamy, hand-spun beverage infused with either of the four flavors. The returning milkshakes are made with real cane sugar and whole milk, offering a delectable beverage experience in every sip.

The returning milkshakes are priced at $4.99 each (Image via Zaxby’s)

Served with toppings of whipped cream and a whole Maraschino cherry, the new menu of mouthwatering milkshakes includes:

Vanilla Milkshake ($4.99) - The Vanilla milkshake features classic flavors of French vanilla in a hand-spun, thick beverage.

The Vanilla milkshake features classic flavors of French vanilla in a hand-spun, thick beverage. Chocolate Milkshake ($4.99) - It delivers a rich chocolatey beverage experience that pairs perfectly with spicy food options.

It delivers a rich chocolatey beverage experience that pairs perfectly with spicy food options. Strawberry Milkshake ($4.99) - The Strawberry Milkshake features the classic flavors of a sugary milkshake with fruity notes of strawberries for a fun beverage experience.

The Strawberry Milkshake features the classic flavors of a sugary milkshake with fruity notes of strawberries for a fun beverage experience. Birthday Cake Milkshake ($4.99) - A perfect infusion of freshly baked birthday cake flavors, French vanilla, and buttercream, it comes loaded with rainbow sprinkles.

Guests planning to visit Macon for the Zaxby’s returning milkshakes may be in time for another amusing experience as the city will soon be celebrating the Cherry Blossom Festival. Starting on March 15, the ten-day festival is marked with fun outdoor experiences along the shade of blooming Yoshino cherry trees.

Others who think they might miss out on the chance to try out the Zaxby’s limited-time milkshakes don't need to panic. Although the chain has yet to confirm it, the milkshakes being a part of the 'market test' suggests that they may make their way to stores nationwide soon.