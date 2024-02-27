Lay’s introduces Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips: Price, where to get, and all you need to know

Lay’s takes the snack world for yet another flavorful ride as the brand recently introduced Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored Chips. Created in honor of the month of love, the new snack is aimed at proving the theory that opposites attract even when it comes to food.

The latest flavor innovation from the PepsiCo-owned snack brand features crunchy potato chips loaded with the sweetness of honey and a bold kick of heat from red paprika. The "Swicy" chips offer a perfect harmony of the two contradicting flavors and are available across the United States, starting as early as February 21.

Shoppers can either order the new chips from Snacks.com or find them at major retailers like - Target, Wegmans, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Acme Market, GoPuff, and Shoprite, among others.

Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips have been available at stores since February 21 (Image via Alena Shekhovtcova / Pexels)

The snack brand announced the launch of the Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips through a press release, with Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America, quoting:

"As a leader in flavor innovation, Lay’s is always on the lookout for the latest trends to inspire our next potato chip flavors."

Sharing the excitement about the growing trend of flavor fusion, Mahal added:

"From condiments to cocktails to restaurant menus, the Swicy food trend is everywhere now, so we're excited to bring this unique combination of flavors to life in potato chip form for fans of sweet heat."

All you need to know about Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips

Lay’s has taken inspiration from the 'opposites attract' rule for an all-new flavor innovation to offer Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips. Based on the snack brand's Golden Crunch potato chips recipe, the new snack offers crisp-fried wafers infused with the flavors of spicy-hot red paprika and sweet-n-soothing honey, for a one-of-a-kind snacking experience.

Celebrating the launch of the Swicy flavor combination, Lay’s partnered with the famous TV and real-life couple - Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton - popularly known for their spicy and sweet dynamics. Sharing their take on the Swicy trend and promoting the new chips, the Hamiltons revealed their personal "Marry Me" fried chicken meal recipe, with the new Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips as a main ingredient.

One of the most creative flavors over the last few years, the Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips target the growing demand for sweet-n-spicy flavor fusions in the fast food and snack industry across the United States. Packed in bold red bags of 2.625 oz and 7.75 oz, the new snack can be availed for $2.49 and $4.79, respectively.

In yet another surprise to fans, Lay’s is also holding a limited-time sweepstakes in partnership with the Hamiltons. Running till March 6, the sweepstakes will allow at least 10 lucky couples to grab a $1,000 cheque for an ultimate date night.

Entering the sweepstakes only requires participants to like the sweepstakes post and drop the name of an extra special date night dish along with the hashtags #SwicyMarryMeMeal and #Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is open to all United States residents aged 18 years or older and no purchase is necessary for participation.