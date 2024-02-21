Krispy Kreme and Hershey's launch new Chocomania Collection: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme and Hershey's are back with another partnership as they recently introduced an all-new Chocomania doughnut collection. Bringing the best of delicious doughnuts and decadent Hershey chocolates together, the new collection offers four unique doughnut varieties, including - Galaxy Brownie, Black & White Chocolate Chip Dream, Chocolate Cake Overload, and Chocolate Iced.

Aimed at allowing fans to enjoy an indulging dessert experience, the Chocomania doughnut collection has been available at stores since February 19. Starting at over $2.69 each, the chocolate-infused doughnuts can be enjoyed at all participating outlets across the United States for a limited time. The new doughnuts can also be ordered for store pickup or doorstep delivery through the Krispy Kreme website or the mobile app.

The Chocomania collection is available at stores starting February 19 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The North Carolina-based doughnuts and coffeehouse chain announced the launch of the Chocomania collection through a press release earlier this week, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer, saying:

“For chocolate and doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and HERSHEY’s chocolate is the ultimate pairing. But our Chocomania Collection is on an entirely new level. These are the chocolatiest doughnuts we’ve ever created and we invite our fans to go all-in on enjoying and sharing them.”

Krispy Kreme's Chocomania Doughnut Collection can also be bought as a three-pack or an assorted dozen

Krispy Kreme's menu is extra chocolatey this season with the introduction of an all-new Chocomania doughnut collection. Available at participating stores nationwide, the new doughnut collection is created in partnership with Hershey's and offers four unique doughnut options infused with the goodness of some of the most popular milk and dark chocolates from the chocolate company.

Delivering a delectable and heartwarming dessert for chocolate and doughnut lovers alike, the new Hershey-chocolate-loaded doughnuts can either be enjoyed on their own or in assorted packs of three and a dozen. While the assorted Chocomania dozen may cost over $25.99, the three-pack may go for over $8.99 at stores across the United States.

The Chocomania doughnut collection will only be available for a limited time (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Available nationwide starting February 19, the Chocomania doughnut collection includes:

Hershey's Galaxy Brownie ($2.95) - It features a fluffy doughnut loaded with the Special Dark Fudge Kreme from Hershey's. Coated in rich chocolate icing, it is served with toppings of rainbow sprinkles and brownie pieces. Hershey's Black & White Chocolate Chip Dream ($2.69) - Paying a close resemblance to the iconic black and white Hershey cookies, this is an Original Glazed doughnut coated with Hershey's white chocolate icing and comes decorated with chocolate chip cookies and dark chocolate drizzles. Hershey's Chocolate Cake Overload ($2.69) - This is an OG cake doughnut coated in milk chocolate icing from Hershey's and comes with a dollop of Hershey's dark chocolate fudge buttercream. Hershey's Chocolate Iced ($2.69) - It features a classic Original Glazed doughnut coated in the milk chocolate icing from Hershey's and comes decorated with a quick dark chocolate drizzle.

Fans facing trouble finding the Chocomania collection at their local Krispy Kreme stores can also get them as six-count boxes from select grocers across the country. Delivered fresh to stores every single day, the chocolatey doughnuts can be found in the bakery or dessert section at major grocery stores like Wakefern, Food Lion, Walmart, Stater Brothers, Kroger, and Publix, among others.