KFC introduces Chizza in the U.S.: Launch date, Price, Availability, and More

KFC wants its US customers to relish a unique snack as the chain introduces an all-new snack Chizza nationwide. A perfect fusion between cheesy pizzas and crispy fried chicken, the new offering features two fillets of all-white-meat fried chicken that are topped with hearty amounts of mozzarella, marinara sauce, and pepperoni.

Widely popular in global markets, the Chizza is officially making its debut in stores across the United States starting February 26. Expected to be priced at a starting rate of $9.99, the cheesy snack can be enjoyed at participating stores for a limited time only. Orders for a piping hot Chizza can either be placed in-store or through the KFC website or mobile app for doorstep deliveries and store pick-ups.

The Chizza hits stores across the United States on February 26 (Image via KFC)

The fast food chain announced the launch of Chizza through a press release earlier this week with Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza. The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world – try it while you can!"

KFC's Chizza hits stores on February 26

Chizza first joined the KFC Philippines menu in 2015 as a unique chicken snack and made its way to other global markets like Taiwan, Spain, India, Germany, Thailand, Korea, and Mexico. After receiving massive love from fans globally, the much-awaited treat is finally making its way to restaurants in the United States starting Monday, February 26.

Unlike the regular pizza that is baked on a pizza dough or base, the Chizza is built upon a crispy base of two all-white-meat chicken fillets. Marinated in the chain's secret blend of spices, the chicken fillets are breaded and fried in piping-hot oil for that signature crispiness. Topped with a layer of tangy marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese, and savory pepperoni, the Chizza is served smoking hot for a satiating snacking experience.

The Chizza is made with all-white-meat chicken fillets (Image via Kentucky Fried Chicken)

While KFC may not be the first choice for fans when it comes to pizzas, the Chizza is guaranteed to leave fans thinking otherwise. Available at participating restaurants for a limited time only, the cheesy snack can be enjoyed on its own for over $9.99. Similar to the other offerings on the menu, the Chizza can also be availed as a combo meal that comes with fries and a drink of choice for over $12.99.

Fans looking forward to enjoying the fried chicken snack will also be able to pair it up with the Blackberry Lemonade which is returning to the menu this Monday. The refreshing drink pairs perfectly with all savory treats, and is packed with the sweetness of ripe blueberries and the tanginess of fresh lemons.