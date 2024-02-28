Taco Bell and Tajín team up to bring new menu additions: Items, Price, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Taco Bell and Tajín are joining hands to introduce all-new menu additions - Tajín Crunchy Taco, Tajín Strawberry Freeze, and Tajín Twists. The new snacks and drinks offer a fresh twist on beloved classics, featuring spicy and tangy flavors infused with Tajín's Chili Lime seasoning for an indulgent snacking experience.

Exclusive to a single Bell restaurant in Orange County, the new offerings are available starting Tuesday, February 27. Located at 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606, the restaurant will serve the Tajín menu at a starting price of $1.29. Guests can either try out the new options at the restaurant or place an order online for takeaway and doorstep deliveries.

Taco Bell's new Tajín menu is infused with the tangy and spicy flavors of Tajin Chili Lemon seasoning mix (Image via Tajín)

The fast food chain announced the launch of the Tajín menu through a press release this week, with Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovations Officer, quoting:

"We're thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with Tajín, a brand whose unique seasoning blends are revered for their versatility in the kitchen."

Sharing how the flavors of the two brands pair perfectly, Matthews added:

"This collaboration is a celebration of bold flavors and innovative pairings that showcases how Tajín's iconic chili lime seasoning perfectly complements classic Taco Bell menu items."

All you need to know about Taco Bell's new Tajín Menu

Taco Bell is going forward with the first major brand collaboration of the year as the chain introduces a new Tajín menu. First unveiled during the chain's Live Mas event earlier this month, the new menu offers select snacks and drinks infused with the spicy deliciousness of Tajín's seasoning and sauces.

Launching on February 27 in the United States, the Tajín menu celebrates innovative and bold pairings. However, these limited-time offerings are exclusive to a single restaurant located at 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606. These menu additions, boasting a delicious blend of flavors, will be available until March 6 or while supplies last.

The new Tajín menu additions hit stores on February 27 (Image via Taco Bell)

Looking forward to the drool-worthy flavors? Here's what the Tajín menu has to offer:

Tajín Crunchy Taco ($2.89) - Inspired by the chain's classic Crunchy Taco, it features a crunchilicious corn taco shell that is seasoned with Tajín's Clasico mix and comes with fillings of juicy seasoned beef, lettuce, ranch sauce, mango salsa, and shredded cheddar. Tajín Twists ($1.29) - Enjoy the iconic crunch of the puffed corn twists in a savory avatar with bold seasonings of Tajín Chili Lime. Tajín Strawberry Freeze ($3.59) - Based on Taco Bell's Wild Strawberry Freeze, it features a chilled drink that comes loaded with pieces of real mangoes and offers a kick of delectable flavors from Tajín's Chamoy sauce.

Guests who prefer their Tajín drinks or snacks a bit customized can use the Tajín packet served along with all three items to add more of the spicy goodness to their pallet.

Additionally, guests can also grab the opportunity to enjoy the whole Tajín meal experience by going for the Tajín Combo. The combo meal, priced just above $6.99, comprises a refreshing Tajín Strawberry Freeze, Tajín Twists, and a Tajín Crunchy Taco.