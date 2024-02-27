Takis launches Buckin' Ranch flavor: Price, availability, and more

Takis expanded into the highly popular Ranch segment this week as the brand introduced an all-new Buckin' Ranch flavor. Joining the snack brand's portfolio as a permanent option, the new flavor features the iconic rolled tortilla chips in a creamy and zesty avatar without any extra heat.

Aimed at delivering a flavorful snacking experience that individuals can never forget, the Buckin' Ranch flavor is a perfect alternative for those who can't handle the heat or just want to try something unique for a change. Loaded with the signature Takis flavors that fans love and adore, the new snack became available nationwide starting February 26.

Priced at over $3.99, the Buckin' Ranch flavor can be availed in shareable bags of 9.9 oz (280.7 grams) each. Shoppers can find the new flavor in the snack aisle at major retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, and Instacart, among others.

The Buckin' Ranch flavor launched in stores nationwide on February 26 (Image via YouTube/@Takis)

The snack brand announced the launch of the new flavors through a press release this Monday with Sandra Kirkpatrick, the Senior Marketing Director, quoting:

"Our fans spoke and we listened! Ranch ranks third among best-selling tortilla chip flavors, and we're excited to deliver an intense unforgettable snacking experience that is Buckin' Good. Buckin' Ranch is changing the game for tried-and-true snackers who crave intensity without the heat."

Takis' Buckin' Ranch flavor is priced at $3.99

Takis recently ventured beyond spicy flavors and introduced the Buckin' Ranch variation this week. Inspired by the growing demand for ranch-flavored options in the market, the new snack is based on the brand's iconic corn flour tortilla chips. These chips are rolled and infused with a zesty blend of seasoning and spices and offer a delectable flavor with every bite.

Built on the popularity of the non-spicy Takis Intense Nacho, the Buckin' Ranch flavor promises intense flavors. Available at stores starting February 26, the new snack can be enjoyed all across the United States.

Expand Tweet

Shareable bags of 9.9 oz Buckin' Ranch snacks can be found at all major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, Instacart, Ramirez Liquor, Target, and Amazon, among others. Select stores including Family Fare may also be selling a 3.25 oz personal bag of the new snack for over $1.89.

If individuals prefer stronger flavors, they can opt for the brand's recently introduced Blue Heat Waves and the Dragon Sweet Chili Waves. While the former is a rolled tortilla snack packing intense heat, the Dragon Sweet Chili Waves offer just the right amount of sweetness paired with a massive kick of spice. Both flavors can be found at major retailers for $3.99.