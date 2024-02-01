Aldi launches special items ahead of St. Patrick’s Day: Price, availability, and everything to know

Aldi wants fans to stock up early for St. Patrick’s Day as the chain has unveiled special food and beverages from their February finds. From beer-infused cheese to creamy mint chocolate liqueur, the seasonal finds this month seem to be paying homage to St. Patrick's as they adorn the color green, each in their own unique and delicious way.

The special food and beverages welcome fans to enjoy a month of savings and can be availed nationwide starting as early as the third week of February. With deals at as low as $2.65, the St. Patrick’s Day finds this season are guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

The St. Patrick’s Day-themed foods and beverages are available starting the third week of February (Image via Aldi)

Similar to the regular seasonal finds, the special foods and beverages will be available on a rotational basis and may only stick around for over a week or until supplies last. Fans can either grab their favorites from the nearest store or place an order on the chain's website, availing of their free doorstep delivery.

St. Patrick's frappe to chocolate truffles: A look at Aldi's seasonal specials you need to stock up on

With St. Patrick’s Day drawing closer, Aldi has decided to help shoppers finish their festive shopping early with a special range of foods and beverages. Available in stores by the third week of February, the seasonal items can be availed all across the United States.

The limited-time foods and beverages are based on rich flavors of chocolate, mint, and cheese. While some of them can be enjoyed on their own, others can be used in a wide range of delicious recipes to share with friends and family this St. Patrick’s Day.

Available for purchase till supplies last, Aldi's special foods and beverages for St. Patrick’s Day include:

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza is priced at $4.99 (Image via Engin Akyurt / Pexels)

Loaded with toppings of garlic, spinach, whole-milk mozzarella, and ricotta cheese, the Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza is built on a super-thin crust for a hearty snacking experience.

Priced at over $4.99, the ready-to-cook pizza comes in a 13.7 oz box. Shoppers can grab it from the nearest stores, starting February 14.

Connellys Mint Chocolate Country Cream

Connellys Mint Chocolate Country Cream (Image via Mack & Schuhle)

The creamy liqueur features a classic fusion between the flavors of refreshing mint and rich chocolate.

Priced at over $8.99, it comes in a beautiful black wine bottle of 750 milliliters. Shoppers can grab it from the nearest Aldi store starting February 28.

Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment

Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment comes in three varieties (Image via Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels)

All your cheese needs for St. Patrick’s Day can be met with the premium Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment. Priced at over $3.99, the creamy cheese comes in three choices - Irish cheddar with beer, Irish cheddar with whiskey, and aged Irish cheddar.

All of the three cheeses are available at Aldi stores starting February 21.

Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Assorted Chocolate Truffles

Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Assorted Chocolate Truffles are priced at $2.99 (Image via Webandi / Pixabay)

The Moser Roth St. Patrick’s Day Assorted Chocolate Truffles can be an excellent fix for your sweet tooth cravings, with delicious flavors like Irish coffee, vanilla, salted caramel, and chocolate cream.

Priced at over $2.99, the 3.52 oz box contains two chocolates each for the four unique flavors. Shoppers can get these boxes from stores starting February 28.

The Frozen Bean St. Patrick’s Frappe

The Frozen Bean St. Patrick's Frappe is priced at $4.99 (Image via Denys Gromov / Pexels)

A St. Patrick’s Day meal can be complemented with a delicious blend of smoothie, milkshake, or frappe made with the Frozen Bean St. Patrick’s Frappe. Suitable for making three glasses of the minty beverage, the 4.2 oz frappe can be availed for over $4.99. Shoppers can get them from Aldi stores for a limited time, starting February 28.

Shoppers planning to stock up on other essentials within the next two weeks will also be able to enjoy extra discounts of up to 25% on select items like - cheese melts, fresh guacamole, take-and-bake pizzas, hummus, Italian meatballs, and much more. The limited-time discounts are available at Aldi stores until February 13 or as long as stocks last, and do not require any extra coupons to be applied.