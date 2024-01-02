French chefs earn Guinness World Record with record-breaking pizza: Number of cheeses used and everything to know

French pizza chefs Benoît Bruel and Fabien Montellanico got their names registered in the Guinness Book of World Records with a record-breaking pizza topped with the largest varieties of cheeses to date.

Created with the help of YouTuber Florian OnAir and cheesemaker Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna, the record-breaking pizza was topped with exactly 1,001 varieties of cheeses. Benoît's pizza shattered a previous record achieved by Morgan Niquet in 2021 where he baked a pizza with over 834 varieties of cheeses.

Made with Benoît's personal recipes, the pizza featured a pre-baked dough topped with savory pizza sauce. The baked pizza dough was then topped with a circular stack of cheeses including over 940 varieties of French Cheese and at least 61 different cheeses from across the globe.

Benoît Bruel and Fabien Montellanico broke the world record by baking a pizza with over 1,001 varieties of cheeses (Image via Guinness World Records)

Following the record-breaking feat, Benoît spoke to the representatives for the Guinness World Records, where he commented:

"It's been a real fear being among the cheesemakers as well as being on the farms to meet the producers who are so passionate about their profession."

Delighted about shattering the records yet ready to pursue greater challenges, Benoît added:

"I have been a pizza maker for 13 years. I invented my own pizza recipes, and since working in my own business, my only dream is to make pizzas with the widest varieties of cheeses."

All you need to know about the record-breaking French Pizza

Two renowned pizza chefs from France, Benoît Bruel, and Fabien Montellanico, got their names registered on the Guinness World Records for the second time after baking a pizza with the largest variety of cheeses. The young chefs first broke a similar record back in 2020 with a pizza topped with over 254 varieties of cheeses.

Taking the cheesy toppings up by almost four times, Benoît and his team baked a record-breaking pizza in Lyon, France, with over 1,001 varieties of cheeses. While creating the cheesiest pizza in the world, Benoît also managed to shatter another record for the 'largest display of cheese varieties.' The display of 1,001 cheese varieties broke the record of Philippe Marchand, who achieved an assortment of 739 cheese varieties in 2016.

As per Benoît, the preparations and planning for the record-breaking feat took his team over five months. During the period of the last five months, Benoît and his team scoured different parts of France and met with local farmers and cheesemakers to collect over 940 varieties of French cheeses. Benoît mentioned that most cheesemakers and farmers gave them the cheese for free as they loved the idea of being a part of the world record.

The record-shattering pizza is topped with over 1,001 cheese varieties (Image via Guinness World Records)

With 940 cheeses from across France and at least 61 cheeses from across the globe, Benoît and his team managed to pull off the record-breaking feat and shattered the previous record set by Morgan Niquet in 2021. The previous record holder had baked a delicious pizza with over 834 varieties of cheese.

Although Benoît has already broken the record the second time, he seems enthusiastic about experimenting with the widest cheese varieties.