Panera makes significant changes to its menu: Details explored

Panera is ready to welcome a new era of food experiences as the chain announces plans to bring significant menu changes. Promoted as the biggest transformation of the year, the changes aim to offer better value to the guests through improvisations like - increased portion sizes, lower price points, and the introduction of over nine new menu additions.

Hitting Panera bakery-cafe stores nationwide on April 4, the menu transformation will include additions like Mediterranean Greens, Ranch Cobb Salad, and Balsamic Chicken with Grains, among others.

Additionally, menu classics like the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, and Bravo Club Sandwich are also set to receive recipe enhancements.

The enhancements will allow guests to enjoy the unique flavors of the old favorites in an all-new reimagined avatar.

The menu transformation is set to hit stores officially on April 4 (Image via Panera)

The bakery cafe chain announced the plans for menu transformation through a press release earlier this month, with Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights, quoting:

“We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us. We’ve listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide.”

All you need to know about Panera's menu transformation

Panera is getting back to its roots as the chain unveils plans for a massive menu transformation. Scheduled for a nationwide roll-out on April 4, the menu changes will not just allow guests to enjoy exciting new flavors, but will also help simplify operations and ensure that the bakery cafe teams can serve customers more efficiently.

The upcoming changes will also make the bakery cafe chain more accessible to guests with several new and existing items starting under $10.

Following the changes, multiple menu items will be served with extra toppings of juicy chicken and steak to add more value to the meal experience.

The menu transformation will help make operations more efficient (Image via Panera)

Here's a quick sneak peek into the upcoming menu additions:

Toasted Italiano - Toppings of soppressata, Black Forest ham, romaine, pepperoncini peppers, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, Greek dressing, and red onions served on the chain's signature toasted French Baguette. Chicken Bacon Rancher - It features the chain's Black Pepper Focaccia with toppings of smoked applewood bacon, grilled chicken, ranch dressing, and white cheddar. Ciabatta Cheesesteak - Tender steak slice, garlic aioli, provolone cheese, Peppadew peppers, and caramelized onions, all served on a Ciabatta bread. Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains - Packed with Mediterranean flavors, it features a Greek dressing-tossed Romaine lettuce which comes with toppings of red rice & farro, feta, grilled chicken, Peppadew peppers, hummus, cucumbers, red onions, and the chain's signature shawarma seasoning. Southwest Chicken Ranch - A flavorful serving of Romaine lettuce coated in ranch dressing, chipotle aioli & grilled chicken, and served with toppings of fire-grilled corn, grape tomatoes, avocado, blue corn tortilla strips, and fresh cilantro. Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains - A crispy palette of mixed greens and Romaine coated in balsamic vinaigrette and served with red rice & farro, pepperoni, cucumbers, feta, fresh avocado, Green Goddess dressing and pumpkin seeds. Ranch Cobb Salad - A delectable bowl of mixed greens and Romaine lettuce coated in ranch dressing and served with toppings of pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, feta, a hard-boiled egg, and smoked applewood bacon. Bacon Mac & Cheese - Loaded with rich cheese, it offers a delectable shell pasta cooked in a blend of white cheddar sauce and comes topped with smoked applewood bacon pieces.

Panera will share the details about the pricing and availability of all upcoming items in the coming days. Making the upcoming changes extra fun, the chain will also allow reward program members to enjoy early sneak peeks into the exciting new flavors.