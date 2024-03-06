Dave’s Killer Bread launches Organic Rock 'N' Rolls: Ingredients, where to get, and more

Dave’s Killer Bread has introduced the all-new Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls. Filled with the goodness of plant-based ingredients like flax seeds, whole wheat, barley, and oats, these dinner rolls are aimed at satisfying the interest of consumers looking for organic options in the bread segment.

The first dinner rolls from the brand to be available nationwide, the Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls, will be available at stores starting March 19, 2024. Expected to be available at a standard retail price of over $6.99, they will be sold through all major retailers and grocers, including Whole Foods, Target, Gristedes, and Walmart, among others.

The Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls are priced at over $6.99 (Image via Dave’s Killer Bread)

The Flower Foods-owned brand announced the launch of the new Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls through a press release earlier this week, with Cristina Watson, Senior Director of Brand Management, saying:

“Our customers are looking for more than just the traditional dinner roll. The market showed a gap in whole grain options that still deliver on flavor, which inspired us to develop Rock ‘N’ Rolls using our flagship 21 Whole Grains and Seeds blend that our fans, whom we call BreadHeads, already love.”

Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls from Dave’s Killer Bread hit stores on March 19

Dave’s Killer Bread continues to expand the bread product segment at groceries nationwide. Targeting the growing demand for organic options, the all-new Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls are filled with the goodness of whole grains and are free from artificial preservatives, colors, bleached flour, and high fructose corn syrup.

A scrumptious choice for all snack and sandwich recipes, each of the nutrient-rich dinner rolls is loaded with over 12 grams of whole grains like whole wheat, oats, barley, and flax seeds. Featuring a unique yet original flavor profile, the dinner rolls can leave fans feeling full for longer.

Joining the brand's portfolio as a permanent offering, the Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls are hitting stores on March 19, 2024. Exclusively available in 12-count packs, the dinner rolls can be availed at retail prices of over $6.99.

Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls hit stores nationwide on March 19 (Image via Dave’s Killer Bread)

Shoppers can find the Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls at major grocery stores and retailers like - Morton Williams, Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Gristedes, Wegmans, Gourmet Garage, Food Maxx, Safeway, Ralphs, Kroger, Foods Co., and Dollar General, among others.

People who can't find them at the nearby stores can also order them online from Amazon.com, Instacart.com, Stopandshop.com, Walmart.com, and Kroger.com. Additionally, Oregon shoppers can visit the sole Dave’s Killer Bread store at '5209 SE International Way Milwaukie, OR 97222' to avail of exciting deals and discounts on all new and original break products every day.