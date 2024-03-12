Oscar Mayer launches plant-based hotdogs: Price, availability, and all you need to know

Oscar Mayer welcomes an era of meat-free game snacks as the brand introduces new plant-based 'NotHotDogs' and 'NotSausages.' Created in partnership with TheNotCompany, Inc. (NotCo), the new offerings feature the signature texture, smokiness, and savory deliciousness of hotdogs and sausages that snackers have enjoyed for the past few decades.

The latest vegan option to join Oscar's plant-based snack line, 'NotHotDogs' and 'NotSausages' will be available all across the United States. Making their official debut at the Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim, California on March 12, the vegan offerings can be found exclusively at 'booth #N1732.' Moreover, the delicious snacks will be available for purchase for a limited time until March 16.

Once the expo ends, shoppers may have to wait a while to get their hands on the plant-based sausages and hotdogs as they will only be making their way to retail stores later this year.

The new 'NotHotDogs' and 'NotSausages' are available at Anaheim's Expo West between March 12 and 16 (Image via Kraft Heinz)

Oscar Mayer's plant-based NotHotDogs and NotSausages start at $5.99

Oscar Mayer is back with its first plant-based meat option as the brand introduces all-new NotHotDogs and NotSausages. Made with vegan-friendly ingredients like mushrooms, bamboo fiber, acerola cherries, and pea protein, the new offerings can be enjoyed in Italian sausage and Bratwurst flavors. Packing a nutritious punch, each hotdog and sausage delivers over 10 grams of proteins, 7 grams of carbohydrates, and over 140 calories.

The latest food option from the Kraft Heinz-owned brand targets the growing demand for plant-based meat products and delivers a craveable flavor profile and texture similar to meat-based hotdogs and sausages.

Perfectly embodying the iconic hotdogs, Oscar Mayer's meatless options offer the same smokey flavors of sausages, the savory taste of hotdogs, the meaty aesthetic colors, and even the juicy bite experience that fans fail to get from other vegan meat options.

Available at the Natural Products Expo West show between March 12 and 16, guests visiting the venue will be able to purchase the vegan hotdogs and sausages for $5.99 and $7.99 respectively. The new products will also make their way to retailers later this year. Following the official release, they will be available in over 2,000 stores across the country.

The NotHotDogs and NotSausages are not the first plant-based products created by Kraft Heinz-owned Oscar Mayer. Other vegan products from the brand's joint ventures include NotMac&Cheese, KRAFT NotCheese Slices, and NotMayo.

As the company continues to work towards international expansion, it will also be expanding into other food categories, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.