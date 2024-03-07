Snak Club introduces the spiciest snack mixes: Flavors, price, availability, and more

Snak Club joined hands with the Emmy-winning series - Hot Ones - as the brand introduced its spiciest snack mixes. Inspired by the iconic Hot Ones, the new snack mixes come in three exclusive seasoning flavors, including - Smoky Sweet, Tangy Chili, and Hot Habanero.

Offering an assorted mix of cashews, peanuts, pretzels, toasted corn, and sesame sticks in each pack, the new snacks are available nationwide starting as early as March 4.

Priced at over $1.3 each, the snack mixes can be ordered online from Amazon.com. Shoppers can also find them at major retail stores like CVS, Target, United Supermarkets, and Walmart, among others.

The spiciest snack mixes hit stores on March 4 (Image via Snak Club)

The Century Snacks-owned brand announced the launch of the three new snack mixes through a press release this Monday, with Katie Lilly, VP of Marketing, quoting:

“Spice and heat are repeatedly the top growing categories in salty snacks and we know our fans are looking for us to continue to elevate the heat in their spicy snacks. This collaboration with Hot Ones™ will up the spice ante across snack mixes, bar mixes, and trail mixes.”

Snak Club's spiciest snack mixes are priced at $1.3

Snak Club targets the growing demand for spicy hot snacks as the brand introduced new snack mixes in partnership with Hot Ones hot sauces. Free from artificial colors and other additives, the vegan snacks feature plant-based ingredients like malted barley flour, malt tapioca blend, enriched wheat flour, beet powder, turmeric powder, chili peppers, sea salt, cashews, peanuts, sesame, and more.

Exclusively available in 2 oz and 10 oz packs, the three new snacks can be purchased from stores for over $1.3 and $6.5 respectively. While the spicy snack mixes may not be everyone's cup of tea, the snack brand is encouraging fans to take on the heat challenge and see if they can handle the heat.

Willing fans nationwide can join in on the fun on their own or with their friends by grabbing a pack of spicy snacks from the nearest retailer today.

The spiciest snack mixes are priced between $1.3 and $6.5 (Image via S. Club)

Available nationwide since March 4, the new spiciest snack mixes include:

Snak Club Tangy Chili Snack Mix - Inspired by the Classic HOT ONES™ hot sauce, it packs mild levels of heat and features the tangy flavors of jalapeno and apple cider vinegar. Snak Club Smoky Sweet Snack Mix - Inspired by Los Calientes Verde HOT ONES™, it offers smokey medium hotness from a blend of habanero and serrano chilis, along with notes of mellow sweetness from tart tomatillo. Snak Club Hot Habanero Snack Mix - Inspired by the medium-hot Los Calientes Rojo HOT ONES™ hot sauce, it delivers the fiery hotness of habanero chilis and red jalapenos.

Enthusiastic snackers and binge-watchers can also order 12-count and 6-count packs of all three snack mixes from Amazon.com for uninterrupted snacking.

While the 12-count option for the 2 oz packs goes for over $15.48, the 6-count option for the 10 oz packs can be availed for over $39.