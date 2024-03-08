Hidden Valley Ranch launches ‘Cheezy Ranch’: Price, where to get, and more

Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It are joining hands for an exclusive partnership as they unveil an all-new Cheezy Ranch. Created in honor of the upcoming National Ranch Day, the new condiment is made with 100% original cheese and features the salty and savory flavors of the fan-favorite crackers.

Perfect for adding a flavorful twist to all sorts of spicy and savory food, the Cheezy Ranch will be available throughout the United States starting in late March. Priced at over $5.99, the new ranch is joining the company's portfolio as a permanent condiment and will be exclusive to Walmart and Kroger stores.

The condiment brand shared the big news with fans this week, with CC Ciafone, Marketing Director, quoting:

"Ranch fans never cease to amaze us with their creative twists... When we caught wind of them combining the irresistible flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Cheez-It crackers, we were blown away. We couldn't be more thrilled to make this dream collaboration a reality!"

Sharing the excitement about the flavor collaboration, Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It, commented:

"For the first time ever, our fans can drizzle the cheezy deliciousness they know and love on just about anything! That's why we're so excited... to bring this craveable, cheezy combo to all kinds of snacks."

Hidden Valley Ranch is bringing together the savory flavors of Cheez-It and ranch with the introduction of the all-new Cheezy Ranch. Hitting stores this March, the new offering takes inspiration from the ultimate flavor combo of Hidden Valley's ranch and Cheez-It crackers that fans have been enjoying nationwide over the last few years.

Infused with the goodness of 100% original Cheddar Cheese, the cheesy ranch can be used both as a condiment and dressing to elevate the flavor of snacks, crackers, nachos, burgers, french fries, chicken wings, and much more.

Packed in a 20 oz container, the new condiment can be purchased at a standard retail price of over $5.99. While a confirmed date of availability is yet to be revealed, the gluten-free ranch is hitting Walmart stores across the United States in late March. The condiment will also be available at Kroger stores starting this April.

Apart from the Cheezy Ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch has also hinted at six new condiments, including - Garlic Ranch, Nashville Hot, Creamy Jalapeno, Spicy Hot Honey, Green Goddess, and Parmesan Ranch. Hitting store shelves by the spring, the upcoming condiments will be available at major retailers across the United States.