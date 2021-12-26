How to get free BC for PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass in 2022

The Winner Pass is a highly sought-after commodity in PUBG Mobile Lite as it provides players with an opportunity to attain tons of unique rewards. A new one is introduced every month, and the upcoming Season 32 pass will be commencing in January 2022.

To acquire it, users will have to shell out BC, the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. Not everyone has a sufficient amount of BC, and also some users cannot afford to spend real money.

This leads them to hunt down other methods to acquire the currency at no cost.

Methods to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite to get Winner Pass

3) Giveaways and Custom Rooms

This can also be used (Image via YouTube)

Players can earn free Battle Coins (BC) and other rewards by participating in Custom Rooms and Giveaways. They are typically hosted by various PUBG Mobile Lite YouTubers and content creators.

Please note that there is no assurance that users will receive the in-game currency in this method, and there is only a chance. Nonetheless, it is worth participating in them.

2) GPT Apps

Poll Pay is a GPT app that players can use for this purpose (Image via Poll Pay / Google Play Store)

Many GetPaidTo or GPT applications are accessible to players, with Poll Pay emerging as one of the most used options. Players are typically required to complete specific tasks such as surveys and other activities to be awarded.

Individuals will eventually be eligible to claim rewards using their earnings. But the cashout options will vary based on their country. However, players must check the rewards available first, and then start performing the tasks.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Because of its simple usage, Google Opinion Rewards is the most recommended approach. Users must establish their profiles first after downloading the application on their devices. They will then receive surveys to complete in exchange for Google Play Credits.

The credits can be spent directly on BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. Nonetheless, there is no set frequency for the surveys.

Note: This list represents the writer’s opinion. Users are advised to check the terms and services of the apps before using them. Furthermore, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and users are advised to avoid playing it.

