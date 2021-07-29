How to get free Beidou in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can get the Electro character Beidou for free in the ongoing Thunder Sojourn event.

Lately, Beidou has been an important character in Genshin Impact. She’s appeared in several quests and she’s the only reason the Traveler was able to reach Inazuma. Now, in the new Electro region, the Thunder Sojourn event involves Beidou’s crew. The Traveler is now helping the Chief Technical Officer of the Crux, Muzhen, by undergoing trials of combat and particle-collecting.

How to get Beidou from the Thunder Sojourn event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players need to trade in 1000 Crystal Pellets and 1000 Thunder Crystals to get Beidou in the Thunder Sojourn event. With these items collected, players can summon Beidou from the “Oceanlord’s Oath” tab of the Thunder Sojourn event page.

Oceanlord's Oath (image via Genshin Impact)

To get the Crystal Pellets, players can complete any of the challenges in the first three parts of the event: Bolt Blitz, Lightning Round, and Weaving Lightning. Players who want to get Beidou for free and clear the entire event shop will need to complete all the challenges in every part of the event.

Meanwhile, players can only get Thunder Crystals from the fourth part of the event, Automaton Front. Apart from purchasing Beidou, Thunder Crystals can be used in the event shop to purchase a Crown of Insight, Mora, and Inazuma talent books.

Thunder Sojourn event shop: Crown of Insight (image via Genshin Impact)

Crowns only come around in limited-time events, so players should try to purchase Beidou and have Thunder Crystals left over for the event shop. The Thunder Sojourn challenges also provide Primogems, so players should try to complete as many as they can to save up for wishes.

Beidou's gameplay in Genshin Impact

Beidou (image via miHoYo)

In Genshin Impact, Beidou is a claymore DPS character who can deal a lot of damage with her Elemental Skill’s counterattacks. With her passive talents unlocked, she can do a lot more damage by perfectly timing a counter, and doing so will buff her attacks for 10 seconds.

Though most players prefer other DPS characters, Beidou has a unique and interesting kit. Her counterattacks are unique to her, and she can also deal constant Electro damage during her Elemental Burst. This ability creates lightning strikes in sync with Beidou's attacks, which can work well for creating elemental reactions.

When built well, Beidou can be a very powerful DPS character, reaching high damage numbers with her Elemental Skill alone. Players who don't have Beidou yet can test their ability to time her counters once they get her from the Thunder Sojourn event.

Also read: Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin Impact: How to get, stats, and suitable characters explained

Edited by Siddharth Satish