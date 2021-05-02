How to get free Chrono boxes, A124 Bobblehead, and more through Free Fire redeem codes

In Free Fire, redeem codes are one of the best ways for players to obtain a wide variety of rewards at no cost. However, the codes are available for a specific region and can only function for a given period of time.

Therefore, players must be quick to use the redeem codes in Free Fire. The latest Free Fire redeem codes offer players a variety of rewards.

The following is a list of the new codes that users can try.

How to acquire Chrono boxes, A124 Bobblehead, and other rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Europe server

2x Chrono Box

KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Box

Indonesia server

Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

Note: The codes provided will only work on the specified servers. Players from other regions cannot use the code, and the following error will be displayed to those trying to use the code.

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Obtaining rewards using the codes

Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed via the rewards redemption site. Players can head to the website using the link below and follow the steps given below:

Website: Click here

Step 1: Users must log in with their Free Fire account on the website via the platform linked to their account.

Log in

Guest players cannot use codes to claim the rewards, and therefore they can consider linking their account with any of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Step 2: After logging in, they should enter the code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button. A pop-up will appear; tap the ok button.

Once the redemption process is successful, rewards will be credited to players’ accounts within a day.

Step 3: Players can collect all the items except currency rewards collected from the mail section.

Rewards will be sent to the mail section of the players

Once the codes have expired, they become defunct. Users trying to redeem them will face an error stating that the code is invalid.

