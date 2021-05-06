How to get a free Chrono character in Free Fire for a limited duration

Characters are an important element of Garena Free Fire, given their unique and pairable abilities. Most of them can be purchased by users via the in-game shop. At present, the game has 39 characters, with Xayne and Maro being the two latest additions.

Events are a way to acquire free items in the game, and the developers periodically introduce new ones.

Today, i.e., May 6, events related to Eid have been added to Free Fire. The “REV UP FOR EID” log in event offers players 7-day trials of several gun skins and characters, including Chrono, K, and more.

This article provides the users with the exact details of the “REV UP FOR EID” event.

How to get free Chrono character in Free Fire for a limited duration

How to get Chrono for free

The “REV UP FOR EID” event will be live between May 6 and 13.

During these eight days, players have to log in and claim free trials. The following are the specifics of the event:

Chrono (7d) - Log in 1 day

MP5- Demolitionist (7d) - Log in 2 days

K (7d) - Log in 3 days

P90- Rebel Academy (7d) - Log in 4 days

Skyler (7d) - Log in 5 days

M500- Party Animal (7d) - Log in 6 days

Xayne (7d) - Log in 7 days

Groza- Great Plunder (7d) - Log in 8 days

On the first day, players would get a 7-day trial for Chrono. Players can follow the steps given below to claim it in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” (event) icon located on the right side of the lobby.

Step 2: Navigate through the “EID 2021” section and tap on the “REV UP FOR EID” tab.

Press the "CLAIM" button

Step 3: Next, the players would have to press the “Claim” button.

