How to get a free Clash of Clans Dragon Queen skin

A dragon-themed event, Dragon Festival, is now in full swing, offering the Clash of Clans Dragon Queen skin. The event marks the celebration of the Lunar New Year and functions much like the recent Cookie Rumble event, featuring a Dragon Pinata in Home Village that generates Red Envelopes. Collecting these envelopes moves you forward in the event's reward track, yielding various items, including an event-exclusive currency, Dragon Medals.

The Dragon Festival event has brought dragon-themed skins for every hero in Clash of Clans. Although the Barbarian King skin is yet to be offered, you can acquire the other three skins through different methods.

Grand Warden and Royale Champion skins in Clash of Clans are available at the Trader Shop and premium seasonal reward track, respectively. The Archer Queen skin, on the other hand, can only be purchased from the in-game shop and is prized at ₹899.

If you don't wish to miss out on this skin but can't afford to purchase it, there's a chance you can grab it for free.

How to get free Clash of Clans Dragon Queen skin

Since this Lunar Year's calendar's zodiac sign is the dragon, Supercell has given all the troops and skins released in the current event a dragon theme.

Part of these new items is the Clash of Clans Dragon Queen skin that follows an azure color scheme and features a stunning dragon head with glowy eyes on the queen's arrow.

You can acquire this fresh queen's skin without spending a single penny, as a popular Clash of Clans streamer, Kenny Jo, who frequently uploads guides and news related to the game, has recently released a post on his X account, giving away a free Clash of Clans Dragon Queen skin.

How to win a free Clash of Clans Dragon Queen skin

To grab the fresh Dragon Queen skin, you need to participate in the giveaway being conducted by Kenny Jo on his X account.

Here is a step-by-step guide to participate and get a chance to win the skin:

Step 1: Open X on your device

Step 2: Search for "Kenny Jo" and find his profile

Step 3: Follow the account and retweet the post offering the freebie

You'll be registered for the giveaway after you complete these steps. The winners will be announced on February 17, 2024. If you win the skin, you'll be notified via direct messages, so you should have your DM's open. In addition to following these procedures, you can also acquire the skin by collecting Play points on the Google Play Store.

Apart from featuring applications that can be downloaded, the Google Play Store also assigns tasks to users that can be completed within a certain number of days to win rewards. Complete these tasks, and you'll receive in-app tokens called Play Points.

The tasks involve installing an application, using it for a few days, and eventually submitting a review based on your experience with the application. The Play Points you receive can be cashed out or used to purchase the Clash of Clans Dragon Queen skin.