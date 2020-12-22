How to get free COD points on COD Mobile Season 13

COD Mobile has become one of the most popular titles since its release in October 2019. Its rise can be attributed to the introduction of regular updates. Recently, the much-awaited Season 13 update hit the servers.

Like most of the other games on the mobile platform, COD Mobile features various accessories like skins. Most of the exclusive items can be purchased from the in-game shop via CP or COD Points.

With the introduction of the new season, several new items have been added to the game. However, many users can't spend money to acquire them, so they look for means to obtain CP for free.

This article lists out a few ways by which the players can obtain COD Points at no cost.

How to get free COD points in COD Mobile Season 13

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app created by the Google Surveys team. It has been around for quite a while now and is one of the most used platforms by the players to obtain in-game currencies.

To begin with, the users have to answer two or three basic questions to set up their account.

The users will then have to answer short and simple studies to obtain Google Play credits. The frequency of surveys and rewards vary according to users. They can use the credits obtained to procure the in-game currency directly on COD Mobile.

The application is rated 4.4 on Google Play Store and has over 50 million installs on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity.

GPT apps and website

Swagbucks - One such GPT website

‘Get Paid To’ applications and websites rewards the players for completing various tasks like answering quizzes, surveys, downloading apps, and more. There are multiple websites and applications. The choice depends entirely on the users.

Some of the popular ones are PrizeRebel, YSense, SwagBucks, Clickloot, and Poll Pay.

However, it is crucial to note that the cash out method varies according to platform and country. Usually, there are options for PayPal money and Google Play gift cards, which can be used to obtain CP in COD Mobile.

Giveaways

COD Mobile hosts a variety of giveaways on the discord server. The rewards include items like skins and CP. The players can participate in the giveaway by joining the official discord, and navigate through the discord channel to claim the giveaway role and participate in it.