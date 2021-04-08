How to get free CP in COD Mobile in 2021

COD Mobile is one of the top grossers in the battle royale category. The game has garnered over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The title offers its players a special kind of in-game currency called COD points. Players use this currency to buy battle passes, colorful attire, and weapons skins. However, some players can't afford to purchase CP currency.

To resolve this issue for players, here are some easy tips on how to get free CP in the COD Mobile game.

How to get free CP in COD Mobile

Participate in giveaways and custom rooms

Image via SUP Gaming YT

The first tip to get free CP in COD Mobile is to participate in giveaways. There are lots of Instagram pages and YouTube channels that host daily giveaways on their platforms. These channels host daily custom rooms for their audience and reward them with free rewards, which are mainly CP in COD Mobile.

Players can also find pages on social media handles like Facebook and Instagram to take part in free giveaways. With some luck, players can win the giveaway.

Google Opinion Rewards

Image via TechRunsGadget YT

Google Opinion Rewards is a legitimate app that offers its users real cash. The app has a very user-friendly interface and is compatible with most smartphones. In the app, a user needs to answer a survey before rewarding its users with some cash on their google account.

The cash can be used to purchase in-game CP currency and redeem upgradable weapons and other items, including battle passes and other attire.

Note: Players are advised not to visit any rumored COD Mobile CP generator websites or applications. All these websites and applications are fake and do not provide users with free benefits. However, a user might expose his/her personal details like ID and password to the website owners.

