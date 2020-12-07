CP or COD Points are the in-game currency of COD Mobile and are used to purchase a wide variety of items, including the Battle Pass.

However, COD Points aren’t available for free, and players have to spend real money to acquire them. This is unfortunately not a feasible option for everyone, which is why many players often look for alternative ways to obtain CP for free.

In this article, we take a look at how players can get CP for free in COD Mobile.

How to get free CP in COD Mobile in December 2020

Players must note that obtaining CP for free isn’t just a matter of clicks. They would have to complete various tasks to get them. On that note, let’s begin:

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications on the mobile platform. In this app, players have to complete short surveys to attain Google Play Credits. However, the payout from each survey varies. They can then use these credits to directly purchase CP in COD Mobile.

#2 Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT (Get-Paid-To) website. Players have to complete tasks like surveys, quizzes, daily searchers, and more to obtain SB. They can later use SB to redeem several rewards like Gift cards or PayPal money, which can, in turn, be used to purchase CP in COD Mobile.

(The cashout options depend upon the country of the users)

#3 Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a GPT application and functions quite similarly to Swagbucks. In this app, players have to complete tasks like surveys to get rewards.

The downside of using Poll Pay is that users can withdraw the earnings that they make from each survey only via PayPal money.

It is to be noted that players should never use illicit applications or tools like CP generators as they do not work and are illegal. If found guilty, the players' COD Mobile accounts will be permanently banned.

