How to get free Cyber Blade and MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter in Free Fire

The developers of Garena Free Fire frequently introduce various events that allow users to procure a wide variety of items at no cost. Recently, they announced one of their most significant collaborations with Cristiano Ronaldo, and numerous events were revealed for Operation Chrono.

The event's peak day is 19th December, i.e., today, and players stand a chance to obtain the Cyber Blade and the MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter for free. However, many users do not know they can attain these items in Free Fire, which this article discusses.

Guide to obtain free Cyber Blade and MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter in Free Fire

Cyber Blade

The Cyber Blade

Cyber Blade is part of the login reward of Operation Chrono. Players can follow the steps given below to obtain it:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the lobby screen's right side.

Step 2: They must navigate through the ‘Operation Chrono 19/12’ tab and press on the ‘Free Machete Skin On 19/12’ option.

Step 3: They can click the ‘Go to’ button and tap on the ‘Special Login Reward’ option, as shown in the picture below:

Special Login Reward option

Step 4: Lastly, users have to press the ‘Claim’ button to obtain the Cyber Blade.

MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter

The MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter

Players have to acquire 10 Red Power Cube tokens to redeem the MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter. The tokens have been available as a check-in reward since 15th November. Moreover, they can be obtained as an “after match drop” on 19th November, i.e., today.

Here are the steps to claim the MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter:

Step 1: Players have to first open the game and press on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Next, they can click the Operation Chrono 19/12 tab and select the “Hunt with a new gear” option

Step 3: After collecting ten tokens, they must tap the claim button to collect the reward.

