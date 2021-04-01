How to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost in April 2021

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of items that players can buy, including characters, pets, skins and bundles.

While some of these items can be purchased by spending gold or by taking part in various events, most of them can be bought using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Diamonds can be purchased in Free Fire itself or through numerous top-up websites. However, spending money on an in-game currency isn't a feasible option for everyone, so players often look for alternative methods to get it for free or at lower rates.

This article lists three ways in which players can obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

How can players get Free Fire diamonds at no cost in April 2021?

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is arguably the best method for players to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost. Players have to complete short and simple surveys to earn Play Credits, which can directly be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Google Opinion Rewards has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4/5. Click here to visit the Play Store page of the app.

#2 Events

King of the Hill event in Free Fire

Garena periodically introduces Free Fire events which provide players with an opportunity to obtain diamonds for free.

The King of the Hill event is currently underway on Booyah!, which is Garena's dedicated app for gaming videos. In this event, players have to upload the best clips of their 1 v 4 clutches. However, they must remember to link their Free Fire account to the Booyah application.

#3 Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways

Many Instagram pages and YouTubers host giveaways that players can participate in to have a shot at acquiring Free Fire diamonds for free.

Players can also join Custom Rooms as they usually have diamonds as one of the prizes.

Note: Players must never resort to the use of illicit tools or modded applications to get Free Fire diamonds. This is against the anti-hack policies of Free Fire, and players who are found guilty will be permanently banned.

