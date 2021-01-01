How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in January 2021

Diamonds, one of the premium currencies of Free Fire, are used for various purposes in-game. Users can purchase multiple items, cosmetics, skins, characters, pets, and more via diamonds. Moreover, the Elite Pass, the tier-based reward system, can also be procured using this currency.

However, diamonds aren't free, and the players have to spend money to acquire them, which isn't feasible for everyone. Therefore, they look for alternative ways to obtain them for free. This article provides several means to do so in January 2021.

Procuring Free Fire diamonds for free in January 2021

Players must note that obtaining diamonds for free isn't a piece of cake, and they would have to complete various tasks to do so.

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best ways for players to obtain diamonds for free. The app is rated 4.4 stars on the Play Store and has more than 500 million downloads.

Players have to complete various short and straightforward surveys and studies to obtain Google Play Credits. The frequency and pay-out per survey vary according to the users.

They can use these credits to purchase diamonds in Free Fire directly.

#2 - Giveaways and custom rooms

Custom rooms

Several Instagram pages and YouTube channels host diamond giveaways. Players can participate in them to stand a chance to get the in-game currency for free.

Moreover, numerous YouTubers also host custom rooms that have diamonds as the prize for the winner.

#3 GPT applications and websites

Swagbucks - A GPT website

There are several GPT (Get-paid to) applications and websites in the market that the players can utilize. Usually, players have to complete various tasks like answering surveys and quizzes, watching videos, and downloading other applications to obtain the rewards.

They can later cash out their rewards for Google Play gift cards, PayPal Cash, and more, which they can use to purchase diamonds. However, the cashout option varies depending upon the country of the users.

Swagbucks, PollPay, PrizeRebel, GrabPoints, EasyRewards are a few of the popular applications and websites.

Gamers must not resort to illicit applications and tools like unlimited diamond generators as they are illegal and against the Terms of Service of Garena.

If they are found guilty, then their Free Fire accounts will be permanently suspended.

